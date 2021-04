TMNT: Last Ronin and Red Room Top Advance Reorders

The long-awaited third issue of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin has put on a lot of additional reorders this week – as has Ed Piskor's new series The Red Room from Fantagraphics. Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors. You'll miss it when it's gone…

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher TMNT THE LAST RONIN #3 (OF 5) $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING RED ROOM #1 $6.99 FANTAGRAPHICS BLACK PANTHER #25 GLEASON STORMBREAKERS VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #5 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #1 5TH PTG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS TIME BEFORE TIME #1 CVR A SHALVEY (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN KINGS RANSOM #1 $5.99 MARVEL COMICS BETA RAY BILL #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG JOHNSON VAR KIB $4.99 MARVEL COMICS GEIGER #2 CVR A FRANK & ANDERSON $3.99 IMAGE COMICS SILK #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG STONEHOUSE VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS RED ROOM #1 CVR B PISKOR 5 COPY INCV VAR $6.99 FANTAGRAPHICS SILK #3 (OF 5) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS GEIGER #2 CVR D FRANK & ANDERSON $3.99 IMAGE COMICS BLACK PANTHER #25 MOMOKO STORMBREAKERS VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS X-CORP #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS SPIDER-MAN SPIDERS SHADOW #2 (OF 4) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS #13 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AVENGERS CURSE MAN-THING #1 2ND PTG GLEASON WEBHEAD VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS FANTASTIC FOUR #32 MOMOKO VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #2 CVR B HIDDEN PLANESWALKER VAR $4.99 BOOM FANTASTIC FOUR #32 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS HEROES REBORN #2 (OF 7) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS NOTTINGHAM #1 (OF 5) 3RD PTG $3.99 MAD CAVE SILVER CITY #1 $4.99 AFTERSHOCK MIGHTY MMW AMAZING SPIDER-MAN GREAT POWER GN TP ORIGINAL DM $15.99 MARVEL COMICS

TOP 25 REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS