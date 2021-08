TMNT Last Ronin & The Me You Love In The Dark Top Advance Reorders

Advance reorders! The long-awaited TMNT: The Last Ronin #4 saw retailers bump up their numbers massively with last week's FOC, with new Image Comics series The Me You Love In The Dark getting a lot of that retailer love for its second issue, as well.

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher TMNT THE LAST RONIN #4 (OF 5) CVR A EASTMAN $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG CVR A CORONA (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS JABBA HUTT #1 2ND PTG VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK #2 (OF 5) (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #7 2ND PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #73 SINW $3.99 MARVEL COMICS WHITE #3 (MR) $3.99 BLACK MASK MAZEBOOK #1 (OF 5) CVR A LEMIRE $5.99 DARK HORSE STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS #4 (OF 5) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS DEFENDERS #2 (OF 5) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS EXTREME CARNAGE TOXIN #1 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS LAST BOOK YOULL EVER READ #2 CVR C BLACK BAG VAR $5.99 VAULT COMICS LAST BOOK YOULL EVER READ #2 CVR D BLACK BAG VAR $5.99 VAULT COMICS DEMON SLAYER COMPLETE BOX SET GN (C: 0-1-2) $199.99 VIZ LLC DEADPOOL BLACK WHITE BLOOD #2 (OF 5) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS EXTREME CARNAGE TOXIN #1 YOUNG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SEARCH FOR HU #1 CVR A RUBINE $4.99 AFTERSHOCK DAREDEVIL #34 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 4TH PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING BARBARIC #2 DLX B&W ED CVR B BLACK BAG VAR $7.99 VAULT COMICS COLD DEAD WAR #1 (OF 4) 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 HEAVY METAL BARBARIC #2 DLX B&W ED CVR A $7.99 VAULT COMICS HE WHO FIGHTS WITH MONSTERS #1 CVR A DELLEDERA (MR) (C: 1-0- $3.99 ABLAZE HAHA TP (MR) $16.99 IMAGE COMICS BARBARIC #1 CVR A 3RD PTG (MR) $3.99 VAULT COMICS

TOP 25 REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 03 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 JIM LEE CVR (MR) $125 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN MICHELINIE MCFARLANE OMNIBUS HC DM VAR $100 MARVEL COMICS INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 WINDSOR SMITH DM VAR (MR) $125 MARVEL COMICS CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS HC DEATH CAPTAIN AMERICA DM VAR $75 MARVEL COMICS INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 02 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 BYRNE DM VAR (MR) $125 MARVEL COMICS SPAWN COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (NEW EDITION) (MR) $59.99 IMAGE COMICS BLACK WIDOW STRIKES OMNIBUS HC $100 MARVEL COMICS MARVEL MASTERS OF SUSPENSE LEE & DITKO OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $100 MARVEL COMICS CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS HC DEATH CAPTAIN AMERICA NEW PTG $75 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN MICHELINIE MCFARLANE OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG $100 MARVEL COMICS GOLDEN AGE MARVEL COMICS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $150 MARVEL COMICS ADVENTURE INTO FEAR OMNIBUS HC $150 MARVEL COMICS WALKING DEAD COMPENDIUM TP VOL 04 $59.99 IMAGE COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 $125 MARVEL COMICS CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 DM VAR $125 MARVEL COMICS SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE SPIRIT RIDER #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 GARNEY DM V $12 MARVEL COMICS LOCKE & KEY KEYHOUSE COMPENDIUM HC (RES) (C: 0-1-2) $125 IDW PUBLISHING TIMELYS GREATEST HUMAN TORCH BY BURGOS OMNIBUS HC $150 MARVEL COMICS CAPTAIN AMERICA BY JURGENS OMNIBUS HC HA DM VAR $100 MARVEL COMICS JOJOS BIZARRE ADV PT 5 GOLDEN WIND HC VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $19.99 VIZ LLC SAGA COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (MR) $59.99 IMAGE COMICS