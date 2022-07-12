TMNT: The Armageddon Game – Opening Moves #1 Preview: Try Again

Shredder seeks redemption in this preview of TMNT: The Armageddon Game – Opening Moves #1… will he find it? Check out the preview below.

TMNT: THE ARMAGEDDON GAME – OPENING MOVES #1

IDW PUBLISHING

APR221584

(W) Tom Waltz (A / CA) Fero Peniche

The Rat King is scheming behind the scenes, and it will be up to the Shredder to find a way to stop the trickster god and his new trio of terror-Madame Null, Baxter Stockman, and LeatherKrang! Will the former master of the Foot Clan be able to locate the necessary counter-pieces to foil the Rat King's latest deadly gambit-or will chaos rule the day in NYC and Mutant Town? One thing's for certain: the answers won't be found in only one dimension. Longtime TMNT scribe Tom Waltz returns to the pages of IDWs ongoing canon in this official prequel to the massive TMNT event of 2022, The Armageddon Game!

In Shops: 7/13/2022

SRP: $5.99

