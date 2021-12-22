Today's Avengers Explore The Madness Of The Multiverse (Spoilers)

Avengers time! The synergy of Marvel Comics and the MCU continues apace, courtesy of Marvel Comics editorial finally being allowed to know what's happening in the TV and movies ahead of time. So as What If, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange And The Madness Of The Multiverse explore and expand parallel versions of characters, so the comic books has been ramping that up, with both Avengers #51 and Avengers Forever #1 out from Marvel Comics today.

Tony Stark, The Incredible Ant-Man is under threat from War Machine technology set against him in an apocalyptic wasteland of an Earth.

Even as one of many Deathloks from the Avenger Prime and the 616 Ghost Rider Robbie Reyes fight Tony Stark's battle for him. While in Avengers #51…

…that – or another Deathlok tries to get the word out back to the 616 Marvel Earth. And almost makes it..

This Avengers team is reduced to three members. Who aren't exactly on the same page, even if this Tony Stark does his best inspirational S&M lines. And yes, Echo's presence in Avengers is nice and handy with the Hawkeye TV show dropping another episode today, though Thor's discovery that the Phoenix Force was his mother has soured the relationship someone. Mind you, Tony might want to make sure Echo can understand him through the mask.

While the other Tony Stark, Ant Man, has his own version of his Avengers to hold the line in Avengers Forever… while the Echo version of Phoenix has another multiversal Dark Phoenix to contend with.

With the suggestion that Echo may not actually be the Phoenix. It could, of course, be that she isn't living up to the Phoenix potential – as she is told in her own spin-off comic today, Phoenix Song: Echo #3.

And is mocked for her lack of Phoenix-ability. Might this come back to haunt the Darker Phoenix at some point?

At least Thor gets two Phoenixes to take out his frustrations on…

AVENGERS #51

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210912

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Javi Garron

THE DEATH HUNT BEGINS.

Sent by the mysterious Avenger Prime from a great watchtower at the dark heart of all that is, the cybernetic soldiers known as the Deathloks have come to our Earth with a dire warning for the Avengers. But hunters follow close behind them to ensure their warning of megaversal doom is never delivered. The most Earth-shatteringly powerful hunters any universe has ever seen. And their first stop: the golden realm of Asgard.

RATED T+

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: $3.99 AVENGERS FOREVER #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210783

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Aaron Kuder

AN ALL-NEW SERIES STARRING THE AVENGERS OF THE MULTIVERSE!

On a quest for cosmic vengeance, Ghost Rider finds himself roaring through the wasteland on a ruined Earth, where the great age of heroes never came to be, where hope is a four-letter word and where his only ally in the coming battle against the greatest villains any universe has ever seen is the world's most wanted archaeologist, Tony Stark…the Invincible Ant-Man. Spinning out of the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS #750 and operating in lockstep with the prime AVENGERS series, the next great Avengers saga begins here, as the Mightiest Heroes of every Earth begin to assemble.

RATED T+

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: $4.99 PHOENIX SONG ECHO #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210910

(W) Rebecca Roanhorse (A) Luca Maresca, Kyle Charles (CA) Cory Smith

ECHO MEETS HER MAKER: THE ANCESTRAL PHOENIX OF CAHOKIA!

On the run from a time-hopping enemy, Echo and her ally River find themselves in the ancient city of Cahokia-in the path of a Phoenix lost to history! As Echo's present and future disappear, will her powers wane? And will this ancestor help…or take the dregs of Echo's fire for herself?

RATED T+In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: $3.99