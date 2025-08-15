Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: spawn, todd mcfarlane

Todd McFarlane Launches Spawn Christmas Comic Book Series, I Saw Santa

Todd McFarlane launches a Spawn Christmas comic, I Saw Santa, by Chris Killian, Andrew Sanders and Thomas Nachlik, part one out in November

Article Summary Todd McFarlane unveils I Saw Santa, a two-part Spawn Universe Christmas comic arriving in November.

Spawn #372, King Spawn #51, The Scorched #48, and more headline Image Comics’ November lineup.

I Saw Santa follows a disturbed child’s Christmas vendetta, with Spawn on the case with Sam and Twitch.

Creative teams like Chris Killian, Liam Sharp, and Jimmy Palmiotti expand the Spawn Universe stories.

Todd McFarlane's Spawn comics out (allegedly) in November, part of Image Comics solicitations, kicks off with the launch of I Saw Santa: A Spawn Universe Christmas Story part one of two, by Chris Killian, Andrew Sanders and the amazing artist of Flying Friar, Thomas Nachlik! And also include Deadly Tales Of The Gunslinger Spawn #13 by Jimmy Palmiotti and Patric Reynolds, King Spawn #51 by Rory McConville and Yildiray Çınar, Rat city #20 by Erica Schultz and Zé Carlos, Sam And Twitch Case Files #21 by Thomas Healy and Von Randal, The Scorched #48 by Todd McFarlane and Stephen Segovia, The Curse Of Sherlee Johnson #4 by Daniel Henriques and Jonathan Glapion, Spawn : The Dark Ages #2 by Liam Sharp, Spawn #372 by Todd McFarlane and Brett Booth…

I SAW SANTA: A SPAWN UNIVERSE CHRISTMAS STORY #1 (OF 2)

WRITER: Chris Killian, Andrew Sanders

ARTIST: Thomas Nachlik

COVER A: Marco Failla

COVER B: [ BLANK SKETCH ]

2025-11-26 48 FC (full color) T+ $5.99

Santa gives presents to the good kids and a stocking full of coal to the bad ones. But what happens when one disturbed child takes offence to Santa's gift of coal, and makes it his life's mission to torment Jolly Ol' Saint Nick for the rest of his life? Sam and Twitch discover the bodies, but only Spawn can put an end to it.

SPAWN #372

WRITER: Todd McFarlane

ARTIST: Brett Booth

COVER A: Brett Booth

COVER B: Jonathan Uribe

2025-11-26 24 FC (full color) T+$3.99

The aftermath of Nyx's attack on Heaven is still being felt across the globe. Now, a group of humans has decided to rid the world of Spawn.

SPAWN: THE DARK AGES #2 (OF 6)

WRITER: Liam McCormack-Sharp

ARTIST: Liam McCormack-Sharp

COVER A: Liam McCormack-Sharp

COVER B: Ryan Brown

2025-11-05 24 FC (full color) T+ $3.99

The Devil Spawn can occasionally be a creature of honor, but at a moment's notice, his brutality can be legendary. The Saxons are about to find out.

THE CURSE OF SHERLEE JOHNSON #4

WRITER: Daniel Henriques

ARTIST: Jonathan Glapion

COVER A: Jonathan Glapion

COVER B: Dan Panosian

COVER C: Jonathan Glapion

2025-11-19 24 FC (full color) T+ $3.99

Is Sherlee the child Boots warned Spawn about? The group is closing in on the safety of the Carrier of Cities, but the Stranger's presence is a danger they can't outrun.

THE SCORCHED #48

WRITER: Todd McFarlane

ARTIST: Stephen Segovia

COVER A: Von Randal

COVER B: Francesco Mattina

2025-11-26 24 FC (full color) T+ $3.99

The team has faced struggles in the past, but with the death of someone close to the team, this may just be the breaking point.

SAM AND TWITCH: CASE FILES #21

WRITER: Thomas Healy

ARTIST: Von Randal

COVER A: Von Randal

COVER B: Marco Failla

2025-11-05 24 FC (full color) T+$3.99

After Sam's confrontation with the phantom of a killer, Twitch starts to think that Sam is suffering from something more than just PTSD.

RAT CITY #20

WRITER: Erica Schultz

ARTIST: Zé Carlos

COVER A: Von Randal

COVER B: Mirko Colak

2025-11-26 24 FC (full color) T+ $3.99

The Deviant has been banished straight to HELL, only to find a former ally, now in the employ of the current ruler of Hell, waiting for him.

KING SPAWN #51

WRITER: Rory McConville

ARTIST: Yildiray Çınar

COVER A: Danny Earls

COVER B: Marco Failla

2025-11-12 24 FC (full color) T+ $3.99

Life in the criminal underworld can be dangerous. Life in that world, while also being hunted by Spawn, is absolutely horrific!

DEADLY TALES OF THE GUNSLINGER SPAWN #13

WRITER: Jimmy Palmiotti

ARTIST: Patric Reynolds

COVER A: Marco Failla

COVER B: Francesco Mattina

2025-11-19 24 FC (full color) T+ $3.99

As the Gunslinger gets closer to those who abducted his sister, a sinister force arrives to end his search once and for all!

