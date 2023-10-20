Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: spawn, todd mcfarlane

An Extra Helping Of Todd McFarlane's Spawn #350 In January 2024

Todd McFarlane's Spawn #350 hits in January 2024 from Image Comics with Spawn looking to take the throne of hell for himself...

We looked at all the comic books planned for 2024 by Todd McFarlane yesterday, but in the January 2024 solicits, there are none of them – but there is Spawn #350, which one might expect may lead into some of the new books. With Spawn looking to take the throne of hell for himself, and change everything… here are the solicits for all the Spawn books in Image Comics' January 2024 solicitations: Spawn, King Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn, Scorched and the crossover with Killadelphia.

SPAWN #350 CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230430

NOV230431 – SPAWN #350 CVR B

NOV230432 – SPAWN #350 CVR C

NOV230433 – SPAWN #350 CVR D

NOV230434 – SPAWN #350 CVR E

NOV230435 – SPAWN #350 CVR F

(W) Todd McFarlane, Rory McConville (A) Carlo Barberi, Brett Booth

The Throne of Hell has sat vacant and empty since issue #100 of Spawn. After the death of Malebolgia at the hands of Al Simmons, no one has proven themselves worthy enough to claim the power of the Throne for themselves… until now. Spawn #350, a story 32 years in the making, is finally here. Who takes the Throne? Who becomes the supreme ruler of Hell?

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

SPAWN SCORCHED #26 CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230436

NOV230437 – SPAWN SCORCHED #26 CVR B

(W) John Layman (A) Stephen Segovia

With a new focus on their mission, The Scorched team decided to take on a threat they may just not survive…

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

KING SPAWN #30 CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230399

NOV230400 – KING SPAWN #30 CVR B

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Javi Fernandez

Spawn, guided by a mysterious figure, continues his journey through Hell towards the vacant throne. Unfortunately, he may be too late!

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #28 CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230379

NOV230380 – GUNSLINGER SPAWN #28 CVR B

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Dexter Soy

Gunslinger is reluctantly caught up in the quest for the Throne of Hell. But his involvement may actually provide him with a way home…

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

KILLADELPHIA #33 CVR A (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230397

NOV230398 – KILLADELPHIA #33 CVR B (MR)

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) German Erramouspe, Jason Sean Alexander

"Death Be Not Proud," Part Three (of Six) After the shocking appearance of Spawn rocked the universe of Killadelphia, things take another unexpected twist as the crossover of the century continues… now enter: Savage Dragon! SeeSaw might have stopped the Hellspawn from destroying what's left of our heroes, but this rag-tag team of vampires and werewolves will face their toughest challenge yet as Toussaint Louverture aligns himself with the Dragon in an effort to wipe the undead from existence forever! This issue also features a backup story featuring Hell's baddest badass: Johnny Gatlin. Also available as a Noir Edition with black and white line art interiors!

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

SPAWN SCORCHED TP VOL 03

IMAGE COMICS

NOV230335

(W) Sean Lewis, Todd McFarlane (A) Stephen Segovia, Von Randal

The team has triumphed over the Sin Devourers, but a traitor lurks among them. Spawn and the Scorched team are at odds, and tensions are high. A plea for help arrives, and a new member tests Jessica's leadership. When they think they have it all figured out, a new threat arises, and a blast from the past throws everything into chaos! Collects Scorched issues #13-18.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

