Tokyopop Announces 14 Manga and Light Novel Titles for Summer 2025

TOKYOPOP kicks off Summer with 16 new manga and Light novels, many of them part of the publisher's LoveLove imprint, and all of them romance.

Article Summary TOKYOPOP reveals 16 new manga and light novel releases for Summer 2025, highlighting fresh romance stories.

The upcoming lineup includes BL titles, office romances, one-shots, and slice-of-life dramas under the LoveLove imprint.

Featured series explore found family, forbidden love, and unique relationships among vibrant new characters.

Release dates span June through September 2025 with titles for readers 13+ and 18+, spotlighting diverse love stories.

TOKYOPOP is kicking off Summer with 16 upcoming manga and Light novels, many of them part of the publisher's LoveLove imprint which centres of Boy's Love. Starting with June, the new titles kick off with the June release of Wails of the Bound: Return, the latest chapter in creator Keri Kusabi's ongoing BL manga series about alpha Keisuke Takaba and his omega mate, Miyabi Karasuma. This is followed by the one-shot BL office romance, Sweet or Bitter Love, as well as the BL one-shot release of My Adorable Betrothed, which depicts a forbidden romance between two boys who become adopted brothers.

WAILS OF THE BOUND: RETURN, Vol. 1

Story and art by Keri Kusabi ·Print SRP: $13.99 · 194 pages · ISBN: 9781427881007 · For Readers 18+ · Available June 3rd

Alpha Keisuke Takaba and his Omega Mate, Miyabi Karasuma, are finally living and working together in blissful harmony–despite Karasuma being Takaba's boss! But when Takaba is transferred to a new department, their perfect world is once again turned upside down. Will Takaba prove his worth in the entertainment world and find the confidence to work side by side with his Mate? Or will the proximity to a new alpha acquaintance ruin everything when Takaba's possessive instincts kick in like never before?

SWEET OR BITTER LOVE (One-Shot)

Story and art by Conro

Print SRP: $14.99 · 216 pages · ISBN: 9781427881328 · For Readers 18+ · Available June 10th

In an age when same-sex marriage is the norm… Gloomy office worker Ichigi has totally given up on marriage. After all, marriage isn't the key to happiness! Ichigi is perfectly happy to be on his own! Besides, it's not like his long-unrequited crush on his colleague, Odajima, is going anywhere… That is, until Ichigi braves a blind date only to find himself face-to-face with Mr. Perfect! Stranger still, Odajima seems enthusiastic about partnering up with Ichigi, and makes a shocking proposition: "Why don't we try living together for just one year?"

How is Ichigi supposed to keep his feelings for Odajima hidden for a whole year?! Plus, there's no way Odajima could be serious about marrying someone like him… is there?

MY ADORABLE BETROTHED (One-Shot)

Story and art by Dokueki

Print SRP: $14.99 · 208 pages · ISBN: 9781427881335 · For Readers 18+ · Available June 17th

Leo, the son of a wealthy family, is the silent and shy adopted brother of the cool and regal Sui. When they were born, their parents predicted they would be wed, and after Leo's parents died, he joined the family officially, but his relationship to Sui changed forever.

Leo and Sui have been "engaged" since their parents introduced them in childhood… but in the years that followed, they were barely even friends. That is, until much later, when Leo's parents passed away and he was adopted into Sui's family. As the "brothers" grew closer in adulthood, they could no longer resist their attraction to each other… and yet, they remain unwed.

Ignoring the pressure from Sui's parents to tie the knot, the two live together in blissful sin. Despite Leo's encouragement, Sui resists the urgency of marriage, hoping to keep his adorable betrothed all to himself just a little longer…

July Releases

July opens with My Beautiful Man: Interlude, the latest light novel of the hit BL romance series. This is followed by You Can't Live All on Your Own, a cute and quirky slice-of-life manga about four women who are roommates, along with the royal romance and intrigue of The Unwanted Bride Loves the Crown Prince with all her heart, the opposites attract BL one-shot romance of Cute But Not Cute, and the sizzling BL one-shot release of The Desert Butterfly Yearns to be Caught.

MY BEAUTIFUL MAN: INTERLUDE Light Novel

Story by Yuu Nagira and art by Rikako Kasai

Print SRP: $13.99 · 256 pages · ISBN: 9781427880871 · For Readers 17+ · Available July 1st

Kazunari Hira is not what you'd call popular. In fact, he's basically on the lowest rung of the social ladder, due largely to his stutter that tends to flare up when he's anxious. And then there's him: Sou Kiyoi, leader of the pack and the most beautiful man Hira has ever seen. When Hira is made the popular group's gofer, he realizes that he doesn't mind his low position so much when the orders are coming from Kiyoi's lips. In fact, Hira treasures every order Kiyoi gives him and every bit of change he's handed to run errands. Could he be… in love?

YOU CAN'T LIVE ALL ON YOUR OWN, Vol. 1,

Story and art by Mizoko Tsuno

Print SRP: $13.99 · 162 pages ·

ISBN: 9781427881380 · For Readers 13+ · Available July 8th

What is considered "normal" for a 30-year-old? Should she be married, have a career, live independently…? Shuuko, Eika, Misaki, and Shio are roommates and friends making their way in the busy world of Tokyo, Japan!

Though they share an apartment and a friendship, each faces her own unique problems. Shuuko is feeling the pressure of those around her getting married and has no idea whether she'll truly be happy on her own for the rest of her life. Eika, a hardworking career woman, wants to prove herself to the judgmental men in her office. Romantic and idealistic Misaki is spurred into action when it turns out her "boyfriend" of two years didn't know she thought they were dating. Nurturing and good-spirited Shio struggles to set a work–life balance while paying her many bills. Join these four roommates as they navigate the biggest question of their late twenties: What does happiness really mean?

THE UNWANTED BRIDE LOVES THE CROWN PRINCE WITH ALL HER HEART, Vol. 1

Story by Maya Koike and art by Sua Tsumugi

Print SRP: $16.99 · 168 pages · ISBN: 9781427880796 ·

For Readers 13+ · Available June 17th

When her country of Lidea loses the war, Princess Tinalia must wed the enemy prince, Keith. The arrangement isn't as dire as it sounds, though: after all, Tinalia has been in love with Keith for years!

Unfortunately for her, Keith doesn't remember they already know each other. The circumstances of their first meeting were unfortunate, as their countries were at war, and Lidea committed too many atrocities against his people to forgive. Thus, Tinalia finds herself the hated bride of the crown prince, treated coldly and scornfully by everyone around her… even though she continues to love him with all her heart.

CUTE BUT NOT CUTE (One-Shot)

Story and art by Senmu Sakishita

Print SRP: $14.99 · 208 pages · ISBN: 9781427881342 · For Readers 18+ · Available July 15th

Keiichi Hozumi has it all: the looks, the charm, the flashy CEO status… the only thing missing is a single shred of self-sufficiency. Not a problem, though— Hozumi's assistant and long-time friend, Ibuki, has got it covered!

When Hozumi's endless string of one-night stands suddenly falls through, Ibuki is there to tend to ALL his boss's needs. But once they've crossed that line, there's no turning back… especially since Ibuki has spent the last eight years wanting Hozumi all to himself.

What happens when an insufferable rich kid and his steely sidekick start hooking up? Codependence never looked so cute! …Yet, totally not cute.

THE DESERT BUTTERFLY YEARNS TO BE CAUGHT (One-Shot)

Story and art by Kaede Yunami

Print SRP: $13.99 · 200 pages · ISBN: 9781427881359 · For Readers 18+ · Available July 15th

As lord of a thriving desert country, Seth is responsible for the prosperity and protection of his people… even if that means occasionally putting himself at risk. Fortunately, Seth's bodyguard, Kyle, is ready to yank his master out of harm's way… whether Seth likes it or not.

In the decade since Seth bought him out of servitude, Kyle has become a dogged, dedicated (obsessive, overbearing) bodyguard, willing to sacrifice everything for the safety of his master. Seth, however, resents feeling caged by Kyle's constant controlling attentions…

When Kyle finally crosses the line, will it be enough to capture his master's heart…?

August

August sees the debut of The Stranger in the Hoarding House, a romantic one-shot BL story about love and rehabilitation between an isolated man and his sexy neighbor, Reincarnated in a Mafia Dating Sim, Volume 1: A Yakuza Heiress Becomes the Top-Ranked villain's romantic target, a manga about the granddaughter of a Yakuza boss who is reincarnated in a fantasy mafia-themed dating game, and Star and Hedgehog, a charming sunshine/grumpy romance between a bubbly university student returning home for the summer and the grouchy, edgy gardener working there temporarily.

The Stranger in the Hoarding House (One-Shot)

Story and art by Joe Aruku

192 pages · SRP: $13.99 · ISBN: 9781427882646 · For Readers 18+ · Available Aug. 12th

Burnt out by his job, Kamakura has shut himself away in his home and let the garbage pile up around him. One day, when a friendly neighbor sets foot inside, time which had come to a stop for Kamakura begins to tick forward again, in a story of love and rehabilitation after trauma.

Reincarnated in a Mafia Dating Sim, Volume 1: A Yakuza Heiress Becomes the Top-Ranked Villain's Romantic Target! Vol. 1

Story and art by Soro Goto, art by Touko Amekawa

160 pages · SRP: $13.99 · ISBN: 978-142788266 · For Readers 13+ · Available Aug. 12th

A manga about the granddaughter of a Yakuza boss who is reincarnated in a fantasy mafia-themed dating game.

Star and Hedgehog (One-Shot)

Story and art by Nayuta Nago

208 pages · SRP: $13.99 · ISBN: 978-1427882684 · For Readers 18+ · Available Aug. 19th

A charming sunshine/grumpy romance between a bubbly university student returning home for the summer and the grouchy, edgy gardener working there temporarily.

September

Do You Really Want Only a Meal? Vol. 1

Story and art by Yasu Tadano

162 pages · SRP: $13.99 · ISBN: 978-1427882691 · For Readers 13+ · Debuts Sept. 2nd

Masamune Hanazawa is exhausted from work. Hoping to eat something other than convenience store food, he rings up a housekeeping service. Natsuki Mikoshiba, a college student working part-time, is sent to cook for him. Natsuki's reserved nature put off Masamune at first, but he's just happy to be served a warm home-cooked meal. But then Natsuki suddenly confesses to Masamune, saying it was "love at first sight"…!

Real-Time Fever (One-Shot)

Story and art by Taberu Kasumi

192 pages · SRP: 13.99 · ISBN: 978-1427882721 · For Readers 18+ · Available Sept. 9th

Shy college student Shizuka moonlights as "Shiro" online, broadcasting erotic content to his followers. One night, he forgets to end his stream and accidentally masturbates to an audience of one: Kurosaki, his classmate and Mr. Popular! Now that Kurosaki knows his identity, just how far will Shizuka go to make sure his secret identity stays secret…?

THE LOVE WE SHARE (One-Shot)

Story and art by Hina Ten

192 pages · SRP: $13.99 · ISBN: 978-1427882752 · For Readers 18+ · Available Sept. 16th

Machi, a single father, finds himself and his daughter in desperate straits without a job or a place to call home… only to be taken in by his former classmate, Mihiro. Together, Machi and Mihiro navigate their new relationship and work to build a foundation to nurture Machi's young daughter. "Found" family takes on a new meaning in this sweet and tender love story!

Story and art by Nayuta Nago

200 pages · SRP: $13.99 · ISBN: 978-1427882769 · For Readers 18+ · Available Sept. 23rd

Aiichiro, known as Ai-chan, is a new editor assigned to work with his idol, the novelist Akihiko! When Ai-chan finds Akihiko naked in bed with another man, Akihiko offers to sleep with Aiichiro, but Ai-chan's feelings for him run deeper than he realizes…

TOKYOPOP's full catalog of LoveLove manga and light novel titles can be found at https://tokyopop.com/ collections/love-x-love

