TOKYOPOP Announces Fall and Winter Manga Lineup with Assassins Creed

TOKYOPOP unveiled their Fall and Winter 2025 manga lineup that includes BL, the Assassin's Creed Box Set as a major highlight, and more.

Article Summary TOKYOPOP reveals its Fall and Winter 2025 manga lineup with major titles for BL, shojo, and more genres.

The Assassin's Creed Dynasty box set headlines the October releases, perfect for game and manga fans alike.

Romantic and supernatural series like My Fluffy Moody Crush and Monster and Ghost join the new releases.

Upcoming November and December highlights include Heaven Official's Blessing (Spanish) and Touched by Twilight.

TOKYOPOP announces a compelling collection of new manga titles set to debut in Q4. These include new BL and shojo romance manga set for release under the LoveLove imprint, as well as a box set for Assassin's Creed Dynasty, based on the action role-playing video game series developed and published by Ubisoft. As usual, more information can be found on their official website.

TOKYOPOP October Lineup

The new releases open in October with the manga debuts of the paranormal BL romances, Monster and Ghost and My Fluffy Moody Crush, followed by the shojo series launch of I'll Never Fall in Love with Amano! and the Edo period shojo romance My New Wife's Fake Smile. The Assassin's Creed Dynasty Box Set also hits in October and is a must-read for any fan of the legendary action franchise.

Monster and Ghost Vol. 1

By Himemiko

200 pages

Print SRP: $14.99 · ISBN: 9781427882790 · For Readers 16+

Available October 7th

Tsubaki Koton is a monster – a violent delinquent with a chilling past and a terrifying image to match. No other student dares to approach him, not even now he's transferred to a new high school. His anti-heroic acts of selflessness end only in bloodshed and rumors that spiral out of control. But one night, he's followed home by a stranger who sets out to change his life for good. This boy, stubborn and hauntingly beautiful, is the pure-hearted Kabuto Yuuki, with his stunning jewel-like eyes that see past Tsubaki's fearsome charade. But although someone finally sees Tsubaki for who he truly is, Kabuto cannot be seen at all. After all, Kabuto is a ghost.

My Fluffy Moody Crush

By Nayuta Nago

216 pages ·

Print SRP: $14.99 · ISBN: 9781427882974 · For Readers 18+ ·

Available October 14th

In a world where humans and demi humans live together, Kou is a half-werewolf, half-vampire who works at his mom's café. Because of a traumatic incident in childhood, Kou avoids making personal connections with humans for fear his vampiric nature might put them at risk. Until one day, his childhood friend, Itsuki, reappears in his life and — in spite of Kou's protests — becomes his coworker at the café!

Itsuki is determined to rekindle their friendship, but Kou must keep his distance to avoid putting Itsuki in danger… again. When Itsuki insists that Kou use him to "practice" drinking blood, Kou reluctantly agrees, only to realize his growing feelings for Itsuki— and Itsuki's newfound feelings for Kou – may result in an altogether different kind of craving…

Content Warning: explicit sexual content, blood, fantasy racism

I'll Never Fall in Love with Amano! Vol. 1

By Haruna Harumaki

184 pages

Print SRP: $13.99 · ISBN: 9781427883544 · For Readers 13+

Available October 28th

Takahide and Amano are the top students at their school – much to Takahide's frustration. No matter how hard she works, she just can't seem to outshine the effortlessly brilliant (and maddeningly aloof) Amano. But when a small confrontation leads Amano to mistakenly believe Takahide has a crush on him, things take an unexpected turn. His curiosity turns to affection, and suddenly, Takahide sees a new angle: if she plays along, maybe she can finally come out on top. But even the best-laid plans can't account for matters of the heart…

Assassin's Creed Dynasty Box Set

By Xu Xianzhe ·

1,125 pages

Print SRP: $59.99 · ISBN: 9781427884381 · For Readers 16+ ·

Available October 28th

Contains volumes 1-5 of the Assassin's Creed: Dynasty series! In the 14th year of the Tianbao Era (CE 755) An Lushan, a military governor with ties to the Knights Templar, leads his elite corps to rebel against the Tang Dynasty, and the ill-prepared Tang empire falters under the threat. The two capitals Luoyang and Chang'an fall and China falls under the oppression of the cruel An Lushan.

As the Tang dynasty starts to crumble, Li E, a shady Assassin trained by the Hidden Ones in the far West, teams up with Tang loyalists to turn the tide and save both the dynasty and the country from this crisis.

My New Wife's Face Smile Vol. !

By Kengo Matsumoto ·

136 pages

Print SRP: $12.99 · ISBN: 9781427882899 ·

For Readers 16+ · Available October 21st

They've been married one month already, but Soijiro's new wife Chiyo has maintained a fake smile every day since. She says and gives away so little, in fact, the insecure samurai can't help but worry whether she's dissatisfied with the arranged match. Ever the beautiful and dutiful wife, Chiyo seems much too good for him — a lowly second son — so he swears to become the husband she deserves. Little does he know, however, the head-over-heels Chiyo is desperately trying to keep her wild attraction to him in check for propriety's sake.

How could she not love a handsome husband who cherishes and protects her with all his heart?

TOKYOPOP November Lineup

Heaven Official's Blessing Vol. 1 (Spanish Edition)

Story by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu, illustrated by STARember

240 pages

Print SRP: $19.99 · ISBN: 9781427884398 · For Readers 16+

Available November 4th

Eight hundred years ago, the noble and pure-blooded Crown Prince, Xie Lian, was highly esteemed and possessed unlimited potential. However, no one could have foreseen that, after ascending, achieving immortality, and becoming a martial god worshipped by thousands, his life would begin to decline.

He was demoted and fell from grace until he reached rock bottom. Eight hundred years later, Xie Lian has ascended once again, but this time he has no followers or incense burned in his name. One day, upon returning from collecting garbage, he encounters a mysterious young man and takes him home. This young man turns out to be Hua Cheng, the infamous Ghost King known throughout the three kingdoms, capable of changing both his gender and appearance in the blink of an eye.

In the Twilight of Our Adolescence

By Waka Hayashi

240 pages

Print SRP: $13.99 · ISBN: 9781427882998 · For Readers 13+

Available November 11th

A story about boys who grow from boys to adults during adolescence, and who worry, make mistakes, and gradually come to terms with the many facets of life.

Tanahashi Yusei is a popular boy who excels in both academics and sports, and naturally has people gathering around him. Yusei has a classmate he admires, but he can't tell anyone about him. That person is Nakagawa, an inconspicuous boy who his friends don't even seem to notice. The two become closer after a certain incident.

TOKYOPOP December 2025 Lineup

As the year wraps in December, TOKYOPOP will release Touched by Twilight, a historical BL manga about a mentor and a student torn apart by family conflict, only to find each other once again years later, followed by Ballard of the Broken Heart, which is a Noir Caesar title and a digital-only comic about a mute warrior on a quest for revenge following the death of his lover, and the TOKYOPOP series launch of About a Love Song, about a budding romance between a musician that works in a convenience store and his coworker.

Touched by Twilight Vol. 1

By Yukiaki Uno

216 pages

Print SRP: $14.99 · ISBN: 9781427883025 · For Readers 16+

Available December 2nd

A historical BL manga about a mentor and a student torn apart by family conflict, only to find each other once again years later.

Ballard of the Broken Heart Vol. 1

By Stefano Cardoselli

119 pages

Digital SRP: $9.99 · ISBN: 9781427884800 · For Readers 16+ · Available December 2nd

After a death lottery claims the life of his lover, a mute warrior vows to kill every person responsible for her death.

About a Love Song Vol. 1

By Stefano Cardoselli ·

224 pages

SRP: $14.99 · ISBN: 9781427883032 · For Readers 16+ · Available December 9th

Band member Hoshina loves music but struggles to write love songs while working part-time at a convenience store. He's drawn to his younger coworker, Seto, but doesn't expect anything to come of it… until the two get caught in the rain and end up spending the night together.

In the morning, Hoshina discovers Seto is a high school senior, and insists that they stop seeing each other until after Seto graduates. Seto wants to explore their relationship further and continues to pursue Hoshina, but Hoshina (awkwardly, earnestly) attempts to keep him at a safe distance. While apart, Hoshina is inspired to write a song about his feelings for Seto, and following Seto's graduation, he sees Hoshina perform the song and the two reconcile their feelings for each other. A sweet, heartfelt love story.

November begins with the debut of the Spanish edition of Heaven Official's Blessing, the manhua version of the bestselling Danmei (Chinese language Boys Love) novel that has captivated readers globally with a memorable mix of fantasy and romance accented with adventure and royal intrigue. Also set for release is In The Twilight of Our Adolescence, a slice-of-life BL manga about youth, life, and love.

