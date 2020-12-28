Tolkien Vs Chicago in Tim Seeley and Freddie Williams II's Bequest

Tim Seeley and Freddie Williams II, who have worked together on Turtles comic books, have their own series coming out from AfterShock comics in March 2021, with a Middle Earth fantasy world impinging on the reality of Chicago

BEQUEST #1 CVR A TIM SEELEY

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Freddie Williams II (CA) Tim Seeley

Welcome to the high fantasy world of Tangea! A land where wizards and warriors battle

dragons in dark dank dungeons! Where thieves pillage ancient ruins and priests answer the au-dible words of their great gods!

Welcome to Chicago, Illinois! Where the magical items from Tangea are being traded on the black market and are messing everything up.

Now, a group of Tangea adventurers must go undercover in our modern world to stop artifacts and monsters from falling into the wrong hands. But how will they fare in a world without

wizards and warriors? A world without heroes?

From Tim Seeley (DARK RED, BRILLIANT TRASH) and Freddie E. Williams II (HeMan/Thundercats, Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) comes BEQUEST, a real-world fantasy tale. In Shops: Mar 17, 2021 SRP: $4.99

BEQUEST #1 15 COPY TYLER WALPOLE INCV

UNDONE BY BLOOD OTHER SIDE OF EDEN #1 CVR A KIVELA & WORDIE

(W) Lonnie Nadler, Zac Thompson (A/CA) Sami Kivela

The early 1930's: The height of the Great Depression and beginning of the Dust Bowl. Silvano Luna Del Rio works as a postman in Buttar, Texas. Reeling from a tragic past, with only a gun and a Western novel to his name, Silvano sets out to take back from the country that took so much from him by robbing the first skyscraper West of the Mississippi. But acts of retribution are never as simple as they seem, as his target is home to an eccentric fraternal brotherhood hiding their own dark secrets.

By Silvano's side is an old west novel featuring famed gunslinger Solomon Eaton. As both stories unfold simultaneously, in true UNDONE BY BLOOD fashion, the mythic Western informs choices in reality, for better or worse.

From the minds of Lonnie Nadler and Zac Thompson (The Dregs, X-Men, HER INFERNAL

DESCENT) and artist Sami KivelÃ¤ (Abbot, Tommy Gun Wizards) comes the next story in the

critically acclaimed neo-western series that depicts the hard truths of seeking vengeance in the real world. In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $4.99

UNDONE BY BLOOD OTHER SIDE OF EDEN #1 15 COPY CHARLIE ADLARD

MANIAC OF NEW YORK #2

(W) Elliott Kalan (A/CA) Andrea Mutti

Maniac Harry, the unstoppable masked killer causing a significant drop in NYC property values, savagely slashes his way down the length of a packed subway car.

Can exhausted commuter Gabriella Acosta keep ahead of the Maniac long enough to save two children from his blade? Meanwhile, Gina Greene of the Maniac Task Force and NYPD detec-tive Zelda Pettibone are willing to do anything to save those passengers – but time is running out, and the Mayor is ready to sacrifice everyone on board if it means trapping Harry for good. In Shops: Mar 10, 2021 SRP: $3.99

SHADOW DOCTOR #2

(W) Peter Calloway (A) Georges Jeanty (CA) Mark Chiarello

All Nathaniel wanted was a job as the qualified Doctor he is. A way to prove his worth to the world.Â Â He knew asking for money from the mob was a deal with the Devil, but what choice did he have?Â Â If he didn't, it meant failure.Â Â And that would prove everyone else right.

So, he was willing to go back to the life he had left behind.Â Â He was willing to sign on the Devil's dotted line. If, of course, Al Capone was willing to have him. In Shops: Mar 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99

NUCLEAR FAMILY #2

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Tony Shasteen

When the Big One dropped on their house in 1957 the Cold War turned hot for the McClean family. Forced to contend with the literal fallout in a Wisconsin suffering from nuclear winter, where almost all civilization has been wiped from the map, the McCleans now have to wonder, is the year still 1957, or has something more shocking happened? In Shops: Mar 31, 2021 SRP: $3.99

SCOUTS HONOR #3

(W) David Pepose (A) Luca Casalanguida (CA) Andy Clarke

Forced to confront her suspicions about Ranger Scout society, Kit undertakes the grueling

Eagle's Guard Trials on her quest for the truth – but standing in her path is Dez, the

Scoutmaster's son and her oldest friend. And Dez is not going to let this badge of honor go without a fight… In Shops: Mar 10, 2021 SRP: $3.99

I BREATHED A BODY #3

(W) Zac Thompson (A/CA) Andy MacDonald

A science-fiction horror series about social media, big tech and influencer culture.

Grisly livestreams descend into utter perversion, proving to the world there are fates worse than death.

As Anne architects a social media campaign of looming dread, she begins to doubt her actions and fear her co-workers. Locked in a terror-shrouded fortress of her own design, with nowhere left to run, Anne confronts the fury of a Fungal God long thought dead. In Shops: Mar 31, 2021 SRP: $3.99

KNOCK EM DEAD #4

(W) Eliot Rahal (A) Mattia Monaco (CA) Andy Clarke

Pryor has gotten a taste of what it's like to be special. To be on top. And he likes it. But after trading one spirit for another, the process of possession is beginning to take its toll on his body.

Meanwhile, Ronan has stepped up as Pryor's manager and exorcist. The life that she has always wanted to live is in sight. Unfortunately, she can tell something is wrong with her brother. And when Pryor finally gets an opportunity for his first break at the big time, he and his sister must decide if another possession is worth it to take the shot. In Shops: Mar 10, 2021 SRP: $3.99

MISKATONIC #5

(W) Mark Sable (A) Giorgio Pontrelli (CA) Jeremy Haun, Nick Filardi

Miranda Keller is one of J. Edgar Hoover's first female investigators. After all she's seen in the Miskatonic Valley – a white supremacist cult, bulletproof amphibious humanoids and the

reanimated dead – she might also be the last. Now, her career and her life depend on stopping the resurrection of an Elder God. In Shops: Mar 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99

RED ATLANTIS #5

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Robert Carey (CA) Robert Hack

A week ago, Miriam Pascal was a college student worrying about exams. Now, she's trying to harness new-found supernatural powers, and stop a secret Russian organization known as Red Atlantis from infiltrating the US government. International espionage and long-buried family

secrets clash head on as Miriam races to save the world. In Shops: Mar 17, 2021 SRP: $3.9

DEAD DAY TP VOL 01

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Evgeny Bornyakov

If the dead could come back for just one night, would we want them to?

Meet the Haskins, a seemingly normal suburban family, as they prepare for the annual macabre holiday known as "Dead Day" – when the deceased rise from the grave from sunset to sunrise. Some come back to reunite with family and friends, others for one last night of debauchery, still others with only one thing on their decomposing mind: revenge.

From writer Ryan Parrott (OBERON, VOLITION, Power Rangers) and artist Evgeniy Bornyakov (DESCENDENT, YOU ARE OBSOLETE) comes an unnerving tale of existential horror with grave consequences. This volume contains issues #1-5. In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $16.99