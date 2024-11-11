Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: tom brevoort, young avengers

Tom Brevoort Says No To Young Avengers In 2025, Despite What C.B. Said

Tom Brevoort says No to Young Avengers in 2025, despite what Marvel EIC C.B. Cebulski said on stage at Osaka Comic Con

In Marvel Executive Editor, Senior Vice President of Publishing and X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort's most recent newsletter, reader Montana Mott was cited, "this past week it was reported that months ago, C.B. Cebulski on stage at Osaka Comic Con announced Young Avengers, in some form, would return to Marvel comics in 2025 — but nobody picked up on it until now/people found the video. This news has me so, so excited! I know you're in the X office now, but given your history with the team, have you any involvement in this next iteration?"

Tom Brevoort said "I don't really know much about what was said and what was reported, Montana, but I can tell you that whatever it is, it's been wildly misinterpreted and exaggerated. While the characters will continue to show up where relevant—Patriot is going to play a part in the upcoming SAM WILSON, CAPTAIN AMERICA project, and Wiccan and Hulkling are still floating around the periphery of a bunch of space stuff, there isn't any plan at the moment for a new YOUNG AVENGERS series. Now, that could change at any time, assuming that C.B. and Wil Moss and the Avengers editorial office feel that they've got a creator or a story or a moment where doing such a thing could be successful. But so far, it's not in any of the plans that I've heard. Sorry."

I can state that no, it was not misinterpreted or exaggerated. C.B. Cebulski did indeed appear on stage at Osaka Comic Con, and an official video was taken of the whole event. Cebulski did announce a new Young Avengers series for 2o25. Popverse picked up the story last week but didn't link to the video they got it from. Bleeding Cool re-reported it and linked to both.

He might have been wrong, and things may have changed, but there is no misinterpretation or exaggeration. You can see for yourself if you wish, Tom. Or anyone else who wants to mark our report on this one. At 30.55, C.B. Cebulski says, "The Young Avengers will be reuniting in 2025 from Marvel Comics… There have been two Young Avengers teams, but now we are deciding which characters, for natural story reasons, are going to join the new Young Avengers…Kate-Hawkeye, Patriot, Hulkling, Wiccan…who's going to join? 2025!"

