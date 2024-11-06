Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: cb cebulski, young avengers

C.B. Cebulski Announced Young Avengers For 2025 At Osaka Comic Con

C.B. Cebulski announced a new Young Avengers comic book for 2025 at Osaka Comic Con and we only all just noticed.

Earlier this year, C.B. Cebulski attended the Osaka Comic Con in Japan. C.B. Cebulski appeared on stage with a tonne of cosplayers… and Sofia Di Martino and Tom Hiddleston…. where he took questions. C.B. Cebulski speaks Japanese but chose to reply in English; his replies were then translated for the crowd. "The Young Avengers will be reuniting in 2025 from Marvel Comics… There have been two Young Avengers teams but now we are deciding which characters for natural story reasons are going to join the new Young Avengers…Kate-Hawkeye, Patriot, Hulkling, Wiccan…who's going to join? 2025!" The show was back in May, . And now so have we.

The Young Avengers were created for Marvel Comics by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung back in 2005. They were made up of teenage characters who appeared to have links to Marvel's Avengers, even if they weren't exactly what people thought they were. Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie would relaunch the book and switch stuff up. The series has a reputation for including queer characters, to the extent that by the end of the Gillen and McKelvie series, which began in 2012, they joked that they all were.

The first team was made up of Iron Lad, an early Kang, Patriot, grandson of Isaiah Bradley, Hulking son of Captain Marvel, Wiccan, son of Scarlet Witch and Vision, Hawkeye Kate Bishop, Stature Cassie Lang, the daughter of Ant-Man, and later Speed, the other son of Scarlet Witch and Vision.

The second team saw a young version of Loki, America Chavez, Marvel Boy and Prodigy join remaining members of the earlier team. And who have had a few revival appearances since.

It is notable Cassie Lang will be playing a prominent role in the upcoming Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania and other characters Kate Bishop, America Chavez, Eli Bradley, Kid Loki and Scarlet Witch's kids Billy and Tommy have appeared in recent MCU predictions. Other young characters such as Ms. Marvel, Ironheart, Skaar, Shuri, Prince T'Challa, Love and more have popped up in a movie or a TV series here and there. No wonder Marvel want to get a new series going…

