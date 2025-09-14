Posted in: Comics, Ike Perlmutter, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: fantastic four, substack, tom brevoort

Tom Brevoort Says "Substack, No More!"

Marvel Comics Senior VP, Executive Editor and X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort Says “Substack, No More!”

Article Summary Tom Brevoort announces a hiatus from his popular weekly Substack newsletter and blog updates.

Mounting online backlash over character comments may have contributed to Brevoort stepping back.

Brevoort cites loss of enjoyment and increased work stress as reasons for pausing regular content.

He apologizes for any perceived brusqueness in his Q&A responses and hints at future updates.

How Marvel Comics Senior VP, Executive Editor and X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort writes as much as us does on his blog and newsletter and everything else is beyond us. Maybe he and Dan Mora have done some kind of DC/Marvel infernal pact. As Tom has noticed, it is not uncommon for him to write something on the Sunday, only for Bleeding Cool to get one, two or three stories out of it on the Monday. Something Tom was okay with, as long as I was donating to Hero Initiative. But of late it seems, some of those reactions across the internet have been a little stringer (along with everything else) with more people than usual calling for his head over a supposed slight towards, I don't know, Mary Jane Watson, Gambit or Kitty Pryde. And while Tom doesn't say that's why he is stopping his weekly newsletter on Substack, and indeed gives some other reasons, I can't help suspect that the two have gone tentacle in tentacle. He writes, and maybe for the last time on Bleeding Cool…

"All right, the big story this week is that I'm going to be taking this feature on hiatus for a while. This shouldn't be any big surprise to those who have been paying attention for the last month or so. I always told myself that this wasn't a job and that I'd quit or pull back if it stopped being fun. But lately, the work of putting these pieces together has felt more and more like work and the enjoyment quotient has gone way down. So I think it's time to step away for a bit and recharge the batteries and see what i might want to play around with next. I'm sure that I'll continue to post new material here from time to time, but it won't be on a weekly basis and I have no set plan for when I might pick things up again.'

Regarding that "fun" aspect, I can't help but hear that echo when, addressing his final reader questions for the last time for a while, he says;

"I was told recently that the subtext of a lot of my answers in this Q & A section is that the questioner is an idiot. Which wasn't ever my intent, so I apologize if my answers have been coming across that way. I try to answer the assorted questions put to me directly and succinctly, but directly can sometimes feel like brusquely, and succinctly can sometimes come across like dismissively, i suppose.'

Ah, I didn't get round to asking him, now that the Fantastic Four movie is out of cinemas, if he would revisit what happened with Ike Perlmutter, Fox, Marvel and Fantastic Four back in the day and if, as it put it back then, "does this even seem remotely plausible to people? Does it make any sense? Folks have a very strange idea as to the way a business is run." Eight years on, I would have loved to learn how it looked in hindsight. Maybe another time.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!