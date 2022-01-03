Tom Gauld Collects Literary Cartoons In Revenge of the Librarians

Cartoonist Tom Gauld has a new book out for October 2022 from Drawn & Quarterly, Revenge of the Librarians. A collection of cartoons with a literary theme.

Confront the spectre of failure, the wraith of social media, and other supernatural enemies of the author. Tom Gauld returns with his wittiest and most trenchant collection of literary cartoons to date. Perfectly composed drawings are punctuated with the artist's signature brand of humour, hitting high and low. After all, Gauld is just as comfortable taking jabs at Jane Eyre and Game of Thrones. Some particularly favoured targets include the pretentious procrastinating novelist, the commercial mercenary of the dispassionate editor, the willful obscurantism of the vainglorious poet. Quake in the presence of the stack of bedside books as it grows taller! Gnash your teeth at the ever-moving deadline that the writer never meets! Quail before the critic's incisive dissection of the manuscript! And most importantly, seethe with envy at the paragon of creative productivity! Revenge of the Librarians contains even more murders, drubbings, and castigations than The Department of Mind-Blowing Theories, Baking For Kafka, or any other collections of mordant scribblings by the inimitably excellent Gauld.

Tom Gauld is a Scottish cartoonist and illustrator living in London, and his work is regularly published in The Guardian, The New Yorker, and New Scientist. He has created a number of comic books including Department of Mind-Blowing Theories, Baking with Kafka, Mooncop, You're All Just Jealous of My Jetpack, and Goliath. Gauld studied illustration at Edinburgh College of Art and the Royal College of Art. At the Royal College of Art, and last year saw the publication of The Little Wooden Robot and the Log Princess. Always a reliable source for last-minute Christmas gifts as well… expect this to be next year's big cartoon stocking stuffer,