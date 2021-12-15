Tom King and David Marquez Launch Batman: Killing Time in March

Superstar writer and former(?) CIA agent Tom King returns to Batman in March for a new mini-series with artists David Marquez and Alejandro Sánchez. Batman: Killing Time sees Catwoman, The Riddler, and the Penguin team up to steal a priceless artifact from Bruce Wayne in a heist comic set in Batman's early days, before he and Catwoman were constantly boning all the time (because that would make the whole stealing thing very awkward otherwise). Who will betray who? Will Batman get his stuff back? And in what ways will this cause the characters severe PTSD? We'll have to find out on March 1st.

Check out more info from DC Comics' website and some covers below:

Meanwhile, back in Gotham City, writer Tom King returns to tell a new Batman story with artists David Marquez and Alejandro Sánchez in the six-issue miniseries Batman: Killing Time, on sale March 1, 2022. Three villains, one Dark Knight, and a deadly heist gone wrong. Catwoman, the Riddler, and the Penguin join forces to pull off the greatest robbery in the history of Gotham City. And their prize? A mysterious and priceless artifact in the secret possession of Bruce Wayne! But with rogues like these, there's no way to avoid a bloody double-cross… or two. The blockbuster team of Tom King and David Marquez bring an epic, white-knuckled, action packed tale of a young Batman desperate to recover his most prized possession from a host of violent rogues before the clock strikes the Killing Time…