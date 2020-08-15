Tom King Wants To Turn His Grandmothers' Diaries Into Comics

As part of the proto-online NYCC Comic-Con happening this weekend from ReedPOP, The Metaverse, Marguerite Bennett and Tom King joined a video chat with Victor Dandridge to talk about their dream projects – those that exist and those that do not – or at least, do not yet. Amongst many projects, Tom King talked about one he has not been able to get of the ground but is very personal to him. He told Victor,

"My two grandmothers who are two very different people. One's from an urban Jewish environment, one's from a very rural Protestant environment. I inherited both of their diaries they wrote when they were 16 years old from the war years, the late 30s early 40s and I have them and I so want to turn them into one comic book. I just want to turn their diaries into comics of these two very diverse women who somehow created me in there. And I keep pitching this to artists and they're like motherfudger, I want to do superheroes and I want to do space battles you're Tom King, let's do that. I was like, no, a quiet thing about two grandmas they're like no. no. that's that's never gonna happen."

Victor told Tom "two grandmothers in their teens, man, I'm telling you it's an Eisner Award winning thing." Tom replied "I'm telling you they'll be on a farm, they'll be in a building.." "Listen, I've already sold the movie rights, you should be here for this."

At which point, Marguerite Bennett took it a little more below the belt… you can watch the whole panel here. And if you are an artist who wants to draw the Tale Of Two Grandmothers why not get in touch? Although, Tom, you have read Bingo Love, right?