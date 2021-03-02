Tom King Writes Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow, Drawn By Bilquis Evely

Bleeding Cool broke the existence of the Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow comic book last week, to much online criticism. The usual thing. And today, DC Comics has confirmed the news, as revealed in the last page of Infinite Frontier #0, of the new series, Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow, an eight-issue series launching on the 22nd of June, but also that it's by Batman, Vision and Rorschach writer Tom King, and drawn by The Dreaming's Bilquis Evely and Mat Lopes, and that it will take "Supergirl—and sidekick Krypto—into space on a journey that will have Supergirl fans cheering for more!"

And she's wielding the sword we noted yesterday as well…

Kara Zor-El has seen some epic adventures over the years, but has recently found her life without meaning or purpose. Here she is, a young woman who saw her planet destroyed and was sent to Earth to protect a baby cousin who ended up not needing her. What was it all for? Wherever she goes, people only see her through the lens of Superman's fame.

Just when Supergirl thinks she's had enough, everything changes. An alien girl seeks her out for a vicious mission: her world has been destroyed and the bad guys responsible are still out there. She wants revenge and if Supergirl doesn't help her, she'll do it herself, whatever the cost.

Now, a Kryptonian, a dog and an angry heartbroken child head out into space on a journey that will shake them to their very core!

Brought to you by Eisner Award-winning writer Tom King (Batman/Catwoman, Mister Miracle and Rorschach) and Eisner nominee artist Bilquis Evely (Sandman Universe: The Dreaming) this maxiseries promises to be a character-defining masterpiece the likes of which has never been seen before for DC's Maiden of Might.