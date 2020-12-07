Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo Have A New DC Comic Together Again

Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo have a longstanding working relationship at DC Comics, on titles such as Injustice: Gods Among Us, the recent Suicide Squad and Earth 2. Now it seems they have a new comic book series for DC Comics that has yet to be announced. But we expect to know more soon.

And @Bruno_Redondo_F sends in more awesome pages from our next @DCComics series.

Can't wait to show you all. — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) December 7, 2020

Australian writer Tom Taylor is the co-creator of The Deep series on Netflix, created the DC Comics hits, Injustice and DCeased, and recently launched Seven Secrets at Boom Studios. He has written lots of Star Wars, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Suicide Squad and X-Men along the way. He recently sold a two-book graphic novel deal for The Neverlanders to Penguin Random House and Glenat.

As well as working with Tom Taylor, Spanish artist Bruno Redondo has also drawn comic books such as Titans, Justice League, Nightwing, Batman: Arkham Unhinged, Star Wars: Darth Maul, Human Target, Push and more.

DC Comics is running a special event through January and February, with their ongoing series replaced by a two-month Future State event, to replace original plans for a 5G reboot. The returning titles in March 2021 are mostly, but not entirely, using the creative teams introduced to the equivalent comic books in Future State. But there will also be a number of brand new titles. Which will Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo's be? Neither Tom nor Bruno are working on any of the Future State books. So your guess is basically as good as mine – say they couldn't be introducing Injustice: Gods Among Us into the wider, less constrained by continuity, DC Omniverse could they? Let's all keep an eye out…