LEAK: Tom Taylor's Injustice Gods Among Us: Year Zero Set in the 40s

Tom Taylor has been continuing his teasing of a new DC Comics project. With new letters and more. Tweeting "I think it could have been different. If they were still here."

Tom Taylor: "I REALLY have to charge my phone. Oh, hey. Super weird how those letters fall on my Instagram…"

But then everything just leaked out in full. DC Comics was planning to announce on Tuesday the news that Tom Taylor's new project was something that Bleeding Cool had guessed (alongside many other options), Injustice Gods Among Us Year Zero. With artists Rogê Antônio, Cian Tormey, Rain Beredo and Wes Abbott, a prequel story set decades before the original Injustice series, during the time of the Justice Society Of America. And setting up differences between the Injustice world and the DC Universe which would eventually play out in the Injustice comic book series and the game that would inspire it. The comic book prequel series will be released digitally for 99 cents each and the first three will be available on Tuesday, with the first three issues to be bundled for a discounted $2.49 rate on ComiXology.

Injustice: Year Zero, "Fall of the Old Gods," will see Justice League discover of how their predecessors covertly fought during Wolrd War Two to bring down a tyrant. Then when the Joker finds a way to control the heroes, he uses his leverage to sabotage the Justice League — and the JSA — from the inside. And letting Tom Taylor precede his hit series.

Julian Totino Tedesco is the cover artist for the series. What that means Yasmin Putri is up to – we have no idea. But maybe that will leak out as well. Could we be heading into a brean new golden age of DC leaks? This is maybe what happens when DC SVP Courtney Simmons is on the way out…