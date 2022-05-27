Tomorrow's MCM London Comic Con Sold Out, Around 50,000 Expected

Today saw the launch of the MCM London Comic Con Spring 2022 event at the ExCel Centre, now attached to the rest of the city via the Elizabeth Line, which has made the show far more accessible than ever before. And the proof of that is in the pudding, the show had a full sell out for its Saturday show tomorrow, with around 50,000 people expected through its doors. Today was busy enough for many vendors, one told me that, given the news about Saturday, they were heading back home tonight, with a two hundred mile round trip to get extra stock for when the doors open tomorrow, given that they had all but sold out from today.

You can see more Bleeding Cool coverage from the day here, including a video from One Side Of The Show To The Other, a Cosplay gallery, an Artists Alley Booth gallery and news on the upcoming Aquaman Andromeda series from Ram V and Christian Ward, from DC Comics. And plenty more stories to come. I wonder what I'll be able to find tomorrow? If I make it through the doors that is…

The MCM London Comic Con (formerly known as the London MCM Expo) is a speculative fiction fan convention held in the London Borough of Newham twice yearly, usually on the last weekend in May and October. The convention mainly focuses on video games, sci-fi, cosplay and popular media from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy and elsewhere. There has, however, been no MCM London Comic Con for two years. Founded in early 2001 by Paul Miley (ScifiShows) and Bryan Cooney (Wolf Events), both well-known organisers within the fan convention entertainment industry, the show has expanded across the UK and Europe. In 2017, ReedPop acquired MCM and all of its events throughout the UK to add to their portfolio, including NYCC, ECCC, C2E2 and many more.

