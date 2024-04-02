Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Uncanny X-Men #133, X-Men #33, xspoilers

Tomorrow's X-Men #33 Remembers Uncanny X-Men #133 (XSpoilers)

Tomorrow's X-Men #33 by Gerry Duggan and Joshua Cassara remembers Uncanny X-Men #133 by Chris Clareemont and John Byrne.

Separated at birth! Once upon a time in X-Men, fighting the Hellfire Club in the lead-up to the Dark Phoenix Saga, Wolverine found himself washed up in the sewers being hunted down by masked guys, goons of the club. It didn't go well for them.

Except that was in Uncanny X-Men #133 by Chris Claremont, John Byrne and Terry Austin in 1980, and this is not that. This is X-Men #33, by Gerry Duggan and Joshua Cassara, published tomorrow. Uncanny X-Men #133 was famous for being the first issue in which John Byrne took Wolverine for a real spin and killed multiple foes in close combat and cold blood. What was controversial then is commonplace now. Still, it got past the Comics Code.

And now, in X-Men #33, that moment is revisited with Wolverine and a different bunch of masked goons, AIM working for Orchis. And handy that Wolverine is in the yellow costume for maximim sycnhronicity.

X-Men #33 and Uncanny X-Men #133… that's not likely to be a coincidence, is it? Expect them to go a little further than they did forty-four years ago as well.

