Tony Fleecs and Trish Forstner's Stray Dogs Get Plush Dog Toys

Tony Fleecs and Trish Forstner's Stray Dogs Get Plush Dog Toys in 2025 fromn Dynamite Entertainment through BackerKit

Dynamite Entertainment has signed an agreement to work with Tony Fleecs and Trish Forstner to turn their comic book Stray Dogs into a line of plush toys and more, through Backerkit.

"Legions of fans have fallen for the smash-hit comic series Stray Dogs by Tony Fleecs and Trish Forstner. The beloved story mixes a classic animation style with high stakes horror themes. The critically acclaimed creative team are collaborating with Dynamite Entertainment to bring fans adorable plush dolls of some of their favorite Stray Dogs. These cute and collectible visions of these beloved characters brought to life will be available for a limited time on the crowdfunding platform BackerKit. Fans who want to be the first to know when the project is live, and get the latest updates are encouraged to sign up and "RSVP" on the pre-launch page."

Stray Dogs by Tony Fleecs and Trish Forstner is a horror comic told from the viewpoint of dogs and published by Image Comics in 2021, with spinoffs to follow. The series stars a papillon named Sophie who is kidnapped by someone who murdered her owner. With his other dogs, Roxanne, Gucci, Henry, Other Henry, Earl, Aldo. Killer, Fritz, Rusty, Imogene and Victor, they discover the truth about their current owner… and their own deadly fate which awaits them. In 2020, before the first issue of Stray Dogs went on sale, Paramount Animation purchased the rights to adapt it into a film, with Gary Dauberman as producer. The first issue ran through enough printings topping 100,000 and the subsequent trade paperback has been a continual seller for Image Comics.

Dynamite Entertainment is a New Jersey comics publisher founded in 2004 by Nick Barrucci from his licensed merch company Dynamic Forces. Known for publishing comic book adaptations of licensed properties, such as Army of Darkness, Terminator, RoboCop, Thundercats, Gargoyles, DuckTales, Red Sonja, and Vampirella, public domain revivals like Project Superpowers and original creator-owned comics like The Boys.

