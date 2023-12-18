Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Beast World, nightwing, Tony Zucco

Tony Zucco Finally Facing New 52 Justice In Nightwing #109 (Spoilers)

Tony Zucco first appeared in 1940 in Detective Comics #38 by Bill Finger, Bob Kane, and Jerry Robinson for Robin's origin.

Batman regular character and gangster Tony Zucco first appeared in 1940 in Detective Comics #38 by Bill Finger, Bob Kane, and Jerry Robinson for the first appearance of Robin and his origin. A mob boss putting protectionist pressure on a circus for payments, who kills Dick Grayson's trapezist parents to make a point. Dick Grayson plans to call the police, but instead Batman trains Grayson to be his sidekick, Robin, records Zucco committing another murder and sees him sentenced to life.

His story has been told and retold in different versions since.

Batman: Year Three saw him gunned down by a mob rival after he was on probation. Batman: Dark Victory had him chased down a dark alley by Grayson until he had a heart attack.

The New 52 saw him brought back to life, operating in Gotham before he is jailed for another crime, and father of Sonia Zucco who has a relationship with Grayson. Later, another of his daughters, Melinda Zucco, mayor of Blüdhaven is actually Grayson's half-sister. In this reality, Zucco has never faced justice for the deaths of Grayson's parents. But is that about to change?

In Nightwing #109, Dick Grayson has access to a new power broker, courtesy of his former girlfriend Bea, or Captain Blud. Who has a few more resources at her disposal…

Could this Dick Grayson be about to get the justice denied this version of himself? Just maybe check his heart out first? All while a Beast War is breaking out around them?

NIGHTWING #109 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO (TITANS BEAST WORLD)

DC COMICS

OCT232731

THE DRAMATIC CONCLUSION TO NIGHTWING'S PIRATE QUEST! Nightwing learns the truth behind the secret pirate society, and his relationship with Bea Bennett changes forever. Plus, an all-new adventure begins in the backups. What's going on with Beast Boy, and why is everyone turning into animals? The tie-in to Beast World, the thrilling new event of the season, starts here.In Shops: Dec 19, 2023 SRP: $4.99

