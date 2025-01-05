Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: darkness, witchblade

Top Cow's The Darkness Returns Next Week in Witchblade #7

Marc Silvestri, Garth Ennis and David Wohl's The Darkness returns next week in Witchblade #7 from Image Comics

The Darkness is returning to Image Comics and Top Cow in next week's Witchblade #7 by Marguerite Bennett, Giuseppe Cafaro and Arif Prianto. The Darkness, Jackie Estacado, was created by Marc Silvestri, Garth Ennis, and David Wohl in 1996 for Top Cow and first appeared in Witchblade #10 as a New York mafioso who, after turning 21, inherits the curse of the Darkness. The first Darkness series ran from 1996 to 2001, a second volume from 2002 to 2005, and again from 2007 to 2013. And now, he's back.

The Darkness, is an elemental force that has existed since the dawn of time, passed down through a lineage of chosen individuals and grants its host superhuman strength, invulnerability, and the ability to create weapons or creatures from the shadows. However, this power comes with a heavy price, the host will die once a new male heir is conceive. The Darkness is sentient and manipulative, often at odds with Jackie's conscience and personal desires. It seeks to perpetuate its own existence by ensuring Jackie has male heirs, complicating his life further.



In December 2004, Dimension Films paid a six-figure sum to develop a movie based on the comic, with a planned release for 2008. The film rights were later sold to the Pang brothers in December 2005. A game based on The Darkness was released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2007, developed by Starbreeze Studios and published by 2K Games.At San Diego Comic-Con in 2009, Top Cow president Matt Hawkins revealed that a live-action The Darkness film was in development, with Scott Stuber Productions attached as the producer for the project. In 2012, Len Wiseman signed on to produce the movie. A video game sequel was released for the PC, the Xbox 360 and the PlayStation 3 in 2012 developed by Digital Extremes.

WITCHBLADE #7 CVR A SILVESTRI & PRIANTO

NOV240551

(W) Marguerite Bennett (A) Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) Marc Silvestri (A/CA) Arif Prianto

New Story Arc. New York City Police Detective Sara Pezzini is this generation's bearer of the Witchblade, a mystical gauntlet wielded by one woman in a generation meant to balance the forces of Darkness and Light. For years, Sara has been on the hunt for the identity of her father's killer, and the paths have led her to billionaire Kenneth Irons. Irons has money, power, and associates from the darkest corners of the underworld. Among them, a young member of the Franchetti crime family on the verge of his twenty-first birthday, enters the story, and Sara's world will never be the same as Jackie Estacado, this generation's bearer of The Darkness, makes his first appearance and rocks the Top Cow Universe to its core! In Shops: Jan 15, 2025 SRP: $3.99

