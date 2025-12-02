Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, hottest comics

Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week: Absolute Batman & Predator Badlands

The Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week: Absolute Batman, Redcoat, Green Lantern and Predator Badlands... but mostly Absolute Batman

Article Summary Absolute Batman dominates the hottest comics ranking, holding six of the top ten spots this week.

Harley Quinn and Catwoman make key appearances, fueling demand for Absolute Batman issues.

Predator: Badlands soars after film release, with Dek’s first comic appearance heating up sales.

Green Lantern's CH’P gains attention due to HBO buzz, and Redcoat stays hot after option news.

Courtesy of Covrprice and Bleeding Cool, comes the ten hottest comics books of the week. And a tag to keep up on previous editions.The Absolute Universe continues its stranglehold on the hottest books list (six entries this week, DC is not playing fair). Between Harley Quinn finally stealing the spotlight, Dek from Predator: Badlands turning a sleeper PG-13 hit into instant comic heat, and early Absolute Batman issues refusing to cool off even a year later, the market is rewarding patience, sharp eyes, and anyone who didn't sleep on Nick Dragotta. From bronze-age squirrel (well, chipmunk) Lanterns getting a surprise HBO bump to Redcoat still riding that Ghost Machine option wave, here are the Top Ten Hottest Comics of the Week on Bleeding Cool,

CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, November 30th, 2025.

