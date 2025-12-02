Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week: Absolute Batman & Predator Badlands

Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, hottest comics
The Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week: Absolute Batman, Redcoat, Green Lantern and Predator Badlands... but mostly Absolute Batman
Article Summary
- Absolute Batman dominates the hottest comics ranking, holding six of the top ten spots this week.
- Harley Quinn and Catwoman make key appearances, fueling demand for Absolute Batman issues.
- Predator: Badlands soars after film release, with Dek’s first comic appearance heating up sales.
- Green Lantern's CH’P gains attention due to HBO buzz, and Redcoat stays hot after option news.
Courtesy of Covrprice and Bleeding Cool, comes the ten hottest comics books of the week. And a tag to keep up on previous editions.The Absolute Universe continues its stranglehold on the hottest books list (six entries this week, DC is not playing fair). Between Harley Quinn finally stealing the spotlight, Dek from Predator: Badlands turning a sleeper PG-13 hit into instant comic heat, and early Absolute Batman issues refusing to cool off even a year later, the market is rewarding patience, sharp eyes, and anyone who didn't sleep on Nick Dragotta. From bronze-age squirrel (well, chipmunk) Lanterns getting a surprise HBO bump to Redcoat still riding that Ghost Machine option wave, here are the Top Ten Hottest Comics of the Week on Bleeding Cool,
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN #14 – DERRICK CHEW | DC | NOVEMBER 2025 Collectors have been waiting for this book for some time! With the upcoming full introduction of Absolute Joker, we couldn't forget about Harley Quinn. She's exploded in popularity in the last decade (since birth, really), and her fandom continues to climb. Collectors were after this issue in a big way, especially this cover, as it's the only variant featuring the character front and center. We tracked it at a high sale of $65 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $14. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | OCTOBER 2024 This book is quickly becoming the Spawn #1 of the newest generation. It just will not stop. We're continuing to see the market rise on this book, despite it not being the first appearance of Absolute Batman. It does mark the first issue, and is an incredible entry point for collectors. It's that modern grail that many missed out on, and are quickly looking to rectify that week after week. We tracked it at a high sale of $401 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $114. Find it here.
- REDCOAT #1 – BRYAN HITCH – REGULAR | IMAGE | APRIL 2024 While this book isn't the first appearance of Redcoat, it is the book most acquainted with him. Despite first appearing in the 80-page Giant Geiger issue, collectors are pivoting to the first issue in his ongoing series. As a new character and IP, seeing it get optioned so soon has many collectors on their heels. It's a lot cheaper and easier for collectors to get their hands on, though. We tracked it at a high sale of $15 for an NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $12. Find it here.
- GREEN LANTERN VOL.20 #148 | DC | SEPTEMBER 1981 The Lanterns is still happening, however, HBO has pushed it back to Mid-Late Summer 2026. Recently, a trailer of sorts was released in Sau Pain São with Hal Jordan mentioning a squirrel Green Lantern. That led collectors to this book, albeit with a little bit of a different character. It features the first appearance of CH'P, a chipmunk Green Lantern. Close enough, right?! As word reached the internet, collectors jumped on this book in a hurry. We tracked it at a high sale of $26 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $3. Find it here.
- PREDATOR: BADLANDS #1 – JUAN FERREYRA – REGULAR | MARVEL | NOVEMBER 2025 Predator: Badlands has quietly (kind of) become the highest-grossing Predator outing of all time. But, collectors and fans of the IP, we're kind of tepid on it at first. Being PG-13 was a choice, and one that had fans a bit apprehensive. Since the film was released, it's garnered a ton of positive acclaim, and overall, the newest Predator we follow, Dek, has endeared himself to fans. His first appearance is in this book, and now that collectors have had a chance to digest the film, they are after this book heavily! We tracked it at a high sale of $14 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $12. Find it here.
- PREDATOR: BADLANDS #1 – CAFU | MARVEL | NOVEMBER 2025 This was a weird one. As mentioned, before Predator: Badlands dropped, fans were a little on the fence. The age rating, setting, etc, were different than the norm. But now that fans have seen the film, they're revisiting this book that flew under the radar. It was released right when the consensus was reached that Badlands was solid. It wasn't heavily ordered and sold out quickly at LCS. Since it features the first appearance of Dek and is a prequel series to the film, it's caused quite a stir on the aftermarket as die-hards attempt to secure a copy. We tracked it at a high sale of $15 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $13. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN #5 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | FEBRUARY 2025 The early issues of Absolute Batman have been steadily rising the past few months as collectors look to complete their collections if they missed it the first time around. Considering this series was meant to be a limited run, issue #5 holds a special place in collectors' hearts as the penultimate issue in the original, planned series. Now that we have a full-blown ongoing, collectors are looking at this book a little differently and picking up copies when it makes sense. We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $23. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN #4 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | JANUARY 2025 This book set out to answer some questions for fans. Namely, how the heck did Absolute Batman become Batman? This issue details his origins, which collectors were dying to find out. When it was scheduled as a limited series, the origin didn't have quite so high implications. It would just be another iteration of Batman that comes and goes. But, with the reception this series has received, the pivot to ongoing, and an explosion in fan engagement, his origin becomes a lot more coveted. We tracked it at a high sale of $32 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $28. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN #13 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | OCTOBER 2025 Absolute Catwoman has been coming down the pipeline, and a large portion of collectors were waiting for it. Then, they dropped this book, featuring the character assuming the mantle AND rocking the costume on the front cover. Kind of a big deal for this ever-growing Absolute rogues' gallery. It also features the first cameo appearance of Absolute Harley Quinn, also a major player in the Batman mythos! We tracked it at a high sale of $65 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $5. Find it here.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN #7 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | APRIL 2025 This book begins the second arc of Absolute Batman, and boy, was it a cool one. It introduces Victor Fries, aka Mr. Freeze, with a familiar, but unique origin. Absolute Batman really ramped up at this point, and right around this issue is when fans began taking the series seriously. It's a killer book for Absolute Batman fans to track down, and they are! We tracked it at a high sale of $70 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $22. Find it here.
CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, November 30th, 2025.