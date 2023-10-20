Transformers & GI Joe Energon Universe Solicits For January 2024

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Energon Universe, gi joe, skybound, transformers
The Image Comics January 2024 solicits dropped nice and big earlier today, including the Energon Universe titles of Transformers, Duke and the new Cobra Commander from Skybound/Image. And Bleeding Cool has the first look at that month's worth of comics. With Cobra Commander's aim to steal the Energon that powers the Transformers, while Duke is looking into Autobots and Decepticons…
TRANSFORMERS #4
IMAGE COMICS

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Mike Spicer, Daniel Warren Johnson
When the Decepticons attack the Autobots at their weakest moment, an unlikely new hero joins the battle! With human and Transformer robots lives at stake, can Optimus Prime unlock the true power behind the Matrix of Leadership to save them both? In Shops: Jan 10, 2024
COBRA COMMANDER #1 (OF 5) CVR A (RES)
IMAGE COMICS

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Andrea Milana, Annalisa Leoni
Mini-Series Premiere. The Rise of Cobra begins here. In a world where the Cobra organization hasn't formed, one man's sinister plans to utilize the mysterious alien substance known as Energon sends shockwaves across the globe. Who is Cobra Commander? Where does he come from? And what horrors is he planning to unleash that will rock the world-and maybe the universe-to its core? Red-Hot writer Joshua Williamson (Superman, Duke) and artist Andrea Milana (Impact Winter: Rook) kick off the second of four action-packed miniseries that will introduce the best and worst humanity has to offer in the Energon Universe.
In Shops: Jan 17, 2024
DUKE #2 (OF 5) CVR A
IMAGE COMICS

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Tom Reilly, Jordie Bellaire
"Codename G.I. Joe" continues! Conrad Hauser, aka "Duke," is on the run from the very government he trusted, investigating secrets that may be More Than Meets The Eye. Now, he's about to meet the last person any G.I. JOE fan ever expected! Are they friend, foe, or in it for themselves?
In Shops: Jan 31, 2024
GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #303 CVR A
IMAGE COMICS

(W) Larry Hama (A) Chris Mooneyham
The Joes send a covert team to learn the truth about Springfield, but Serpentor Khan has a deadly surprise in store for them!
In Shops: Jan 17, 2024