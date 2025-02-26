Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: transformers, Void rivals

Transformers' New Origin To Be Revealed in Void Rivals #17 (Spoilers)

The new Origin of The Transformers to be revealed in Void Rivals #17 in March from Image Comics/Skybound/Hasbro (Spoilers)

Article Summary Discover the new Transformers origin in Void Rivals #17, revealing Cybertron's secrets with Zerta Trion.

Energon Universe expands with Quintessons shaping the Transformers’ past and future in exciting new ways.

Anticipate a crossover between Transformers, Void Rivals, and possibly GI Joe in the Energon Universe.

Catch the first appearance of Zerta Trion, a pivotal character in Transformers lore, on March 12th.

Back in 2023, Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici's Void Rivals #1 launched the Energon Universe which has gone on to sell over 4 million copies, reintroduce the Transformers and GI Joe to comics in record-breaking launches, and set the stage for the success of new shared universes like Marvel's Ultimate Universe and DC's Absolute Universe.

While Void Rivals continues to bring in new readers – with a record 11 printings of issue #1 thus far – interested in The Walking Dead and Invincible architect's new vision of the iconic Hasbro mythology, I've been hearing that the upcoming Void Rivals #17 might have the biggest Transformers reveal yet in the series. But MAJOR SPOILERS ahead for any Transformers, Void Rivals, or Energon Universe fan. As you may recall how Void Rivals #16 ended with a new figure awakening…

That's what you call a cameo. Void Rivals #17 features the first very full appearance of Zerta Trion, an all-new character who will reveal the first details around the origin of Cybertron, Transformers, and the Sacred Ring (a new piece of Transformers lore created by Kirkman and De Felici) in a way that pays tribute to Transformers mythology of the past while carving out something new – and long term. Here is how that issue begins…

Don't be surprised when the Quintessons play a key role not only in the Transformers' past…but also in their futures too. That would also explain why so many of the most popular Transformers from the animated film era – like Hot Rod, Springer, and soon Wreck-Gar – have been making their debuts in Void Rivals – this is something all new but also a stealth second Transformers series too. I'm also told to expect another fan-favourite Autobot from the Transformers animated film to debut in the Energon Universe 2025 Free Comic Book Day Special as well.

The timing for this also seems intentional, as Daniel Warren Johnson and Jorge Corona's Transformers series has been reintegrating Cybertron into the series as the Autobots seem to split into two camps – Optimus Prime's team on Earth and Elita-1's more militaristic resistance on their homeworld. How soon will it be before Transformers and Void Rivals collide? And with the Cobra-La elements in Void Rivals, might a crossover with GI Joe be on the horizon?

Void Rivals #17 is on sale on Wednesday, the 12th of March at comic shops but I wouldn't be surprised if the Transformers spoilers bring some new readers to the series. And perhaps that first cameo – or full – appearance of Zerta Trion will be the next big Energon Universe key as we see her role expand in the coming year…

VOID RIVALS #17

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Lorenzo De Felici, Patricio Delpeche (CA) Lorenzo De Felici

Minister Dulin demands loyalty of his son. Darak's time in Zertonia has called into question where his allegiances lie. Is a war brewing in Agorria? Will it pit father against son? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 3/12/2025

