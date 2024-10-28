Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Absolute Batman, gi joe

The New GI Joe #1 Grabs 225,000 Orders From Comic Book Stores

The new GI Joe #1 From Image Comics, Skybound and Hasbro, has received 225,000 orders from comic book stores

This autumn has seen some of the biggest comic launches of the year. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with Jason Aaron and Joëlle Jones weaponised retailer-exclusive covers (with one retailer ordering 60 variants for itself and taking 10% of the print run) with around 300,000 preorders. DC has gone All-in with the launch of the Absolute Universe, spearheaded by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman, which netted well over 200,000 orders. I am told 210,000 through Lunar Distribution, another 30,000 through Diamond UK, and a few more thousand through Canadian distributors, as close to 250,000 as you can get before the second and third printings.

Image/Skybound are also joining the party as their new G.I. Joe #1 has over 225,000 orders for its first print from Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly and Jordie Bellaire's debut issue not only is the biggest launch for a G.I. Joe series ever but sets a new Hasbro comic book launch record, beating the one set by Daniel Warren Johnson with last year's Transformers #1.

Currently, through multiple printings, Transformers #1 has gone past the quarter million mark, just as Energon Universe debut Void Rivals #1 is nearing it too. Though G.I. Joe #1 will blow past that number when the inevitable second print is announced. However, one thing I'm sure of is that the Energon Universe has sold well over 3,000,000 copies in just 16 months, just as I predicted… but will it pass four million units by end of year? For years, Batman has been the industry standard – especially on those old Diamond sales charts – and there has ben a case in recent months that Ultimate Spider-Man and even Transformers may be up to take that role as the measuring stick for comics success? But maybe Absolute Batman may take that role as well.

It's a very good time for the Energon Universe not only with this launch but the fact that Transformers is now selling nearly 100,000 monthly more than a year into the series at a time when it's rare for new series to even launch at six figures anymore. This has also translated over to the graphic novel collections, with both Transformers and Void Rivals seeing massive order increases with their second volumes- something unheard of in today's market. While we still don't know what's on those redacted pages of G.I. Joe #1 that Skybound apparently isn't revealing to press or even other comics creators, we do know that there is a major Transformers debut to come in the series…one I'm told we guessed correctly. Even with over 225,000 copies on the market, collectors and speculators may well propel the rarest covers (like the 1:500 David Finch variant) to the top of the charts based on activity over the week. The NYCC exclusive G.I. Joe #1 Ashcan (available at Skybound and Hasbro panels) has sold for as high as $140, though it has settled closer to $80 while the signed Midtown Comics exclusive ashcan variant will be at least $100.

G.I. Joe #1 is on sale Wednesday, the 13th of November at comic shops everywhere but I imagine we'll be hearing lots more about spoilers and sellouts in the coming weeks. And perhaps we'll see if it has passed Absolute Batman #1's 250k mark too with a G.I Joe #1 second printing…

GI JOE (2024) #1 CVR A REILLY

IMAGE COMICS

SEP240490

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Jordie Bellaire (A/CA) Tom Reilly

Series Premiere. The biggest comic book launch of the decade! Conrad Hauser, Codename DUKE, has assembled a special force known as G.I. Joe to battle the rising power of the mysterious COBRA in the aftermath of the Autobots and Decepticons' arrival on Earth. But the enigmatic Cobra Commander has unleashed the power of Energon like never before! Featuring many familiar faces and the first appearance of an all new character, this is the comic that will change everything you think you know about G.I. Joe… and that's only half the surprises in store from the chart-topping Energon Universe dream team of Joshua Williamson and Tom Reilly! In Shops: Nov 13, 2024 SRP: $4.99

