The Man Who Dreamt The Impossible: A Tribute To Jack Kirby From Image

Article Summary Image Comics releases The Man Who Dreamt The Impossible: A Tribute to Jack Kirby by Freitas and Pereira

This fictional tale features an elderly Jack King in a care home, reflecting Kirby's creative legacy

The story honors Jack Kirby and others who faced creative and editorial struggles in comics history

Jack Kirby co-created icons like Captain America, Fantastic Four, X-Men, New Gods, and more in comics

As seen in Image Comics' August 2025 solicits and solicitations, but coming out in September, Image is publishing The Man Who Dreamt The Impossible: A Tribute to Jack Kirby by Mario Freitas and Lucas Pereira in a treasury edition. This fictionalised story features an elderly "Jack King" in a care home working with young orderly Mike on his library—a story that never was and never could be.

The Man Who Dreamt the Impossible: A Tribute to Jack Kirby (Treasury Edition) OGN

STORY: MÁRIO FREITAS

ART / COVER: LUCAS PEREIRA

AUGUST 6 | 32 PAGES | FC | M | $9.99

Jack King is the eldest in the care home. A prodigy of imagination, always telling fascinating stories, but recently suffering from extreme fatigue and lack of motivation. Then comes Mike, a young orderly who will help restore Jack's spirit and his much-loved library, a place fallen into disarray and near abandonment, certainly not unrelated to the sinister pestilence lurking on its shelves… A fictionalized tribute to JACK KIRBY, to the men who better took care of his work, and to others who suffered the same creative and editorial constraints throughout their careers.

Here's a preview of the comic to come…

Jack Kirby is widely regarded as one of comics' major innovators and one of its most prolific and influential creators. Founder of the Marvel Universe, DC's Fourth World, and the Romance comic, he co-creacted Captain America, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, Black Panther, the Avengers, Hulk, Thor and more, as well as creating Darkseid, Orion, Mister Miracle, New Gods and more for DC Comics, and Devil Dinosaur for Marvel.

