Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #6 Preview: Corgis and Time Travel

Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #6 hits stores on Christmas Eve! Can Trinity save her father and fix the timeline? Plus: the final corgi!

Article Summary Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #6 arrives December 24th with a time-travel mission to save Steve Trevor.

Trinity faces her greatest challenge yet—fixing the timeline, battling the Sovereign, and locating the final corgi.

This thrilling series finale promises emotional family moments, high stakes, and plenty of adorable corgi action!

Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #6, arriving in stores on Wednesday, December 24th

THE FATEFUL FINALE! The final corgi has been located, and Trinity follows it to the events right before Steve Trevor's death! As the Sovereign looms, Trinity races to set the timeline right and spend precious moments with her father. Could their time together in the past hold the key to bringing Steve back? Don't miss the young hero's greatest challenge as we conclude this thrilling tale!

TRINITY: DAUGHTER OF WONDER WOMAN #6

DC Comics

0925DC0135

0925DC0136 – Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #6 Julian Totino Tedesco Cover – $4.99

0925DC0137 – Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #6 Bruno Redondo Cover – $4.99

0925DC0138 – Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #6 Haining Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Belen Ortega

THE FATEFUL FINALE! The final corgi has been located, and Trinity follows it to the events right before Steve Trevor's death! As the Sovereign looms, Trinity races to set the timeline right and spend precious moments with her father. Could their time together in the past hold the key to bringing Steve back? Don't miss the young hero's greatest challenge as we conclude this thrilling tale!

In Shops: 12/24/2025

SRP: $3.99

