Tween Buffy Meets Roller Girl in Blood City Rollers Graphic Novel

Blood City Rollers is the debut graphic novel from writer/artist team Veronica Park Anderson and Tatiana Hill. Pitched as a tween Buffy the Vampire Slayer meets Roller Girl, it is described as a "quirky, funny, and queer middle-grade graphic novel" that follows Mina, a talented ice skater recruited into an underground roller derby league as the "human jammer" on an otherwise all-vampire team who are hiding out in an abandoned mall.

VP Anderson tweeted "Listen, they wouldn't let me call it OMG THEY WERE TOMBMATES, but I definitely thought about it. At length." VP Anderson is an investigateive journalist-turned author and lecturer and also plays and coaches roller derby at a competitive level, for Salt City Roller Derby and Roc City Roller Derby under the name Scarlet Five. And yes, that's a Wanda reference. Tatiana Hill is an artist and roller skater who came to VP's attention on Twitter.

Liesa Abrams at Labyrinth Road has bought world English rights to Blood City Rollers and publication is slated for summer 2023. Mandy Hubbard at Emerald City Literary represented the author, and Moe Ferrara at Bookends Literary represented the artist.

Labyrinth Road was recently announced by Random House Children's Books as a new middle grade and YA imprint, with a focus on contemporary fantasy and realistic literary novels. Liesa Abrams, s most recently vice-president, editor-at-large at Simon & Schuster, is Labyrinth Road vice president and editor-in-chief of the imprint. Mandy Hubbard founded Emerald City Literary Agency in 2015 after nearly six years at D4EO Literary Agency. Emerald City Literary Agency is a full service literary agency launched in 2015. ECLA specializes in all things kid lit– Picture Books, Middle Grade, and Young Adult, both fiction and non-fiction. Mandy represents only Middle Grade and Young Adult novels, and select non-fiction for the same audience. BookEnds Literary Agency opened its doors in 1999 and, with the addition of BookEnds Jr. in 2017, touts a client list of over 300 authors and illustrators. Moe is primarily interested in children's literature (PB, MG, and YA + graphic novels in those ages) though the right adult work will catch her attention. She loves most genres but her heart leans toward contemporary, fantasy, magical realism, horror, and romance.