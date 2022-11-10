Two Black Eyes: Teethed Part One From Anas "Niami" Awad At TBubs

Anas "Niami" Awad is a London-based illustrator and comic book artist, describing himself as "a third culture kid mongrel originally hailing from the Middle East. Previous credits include Bartikra and anthologies like Hunters. And at Thought Bubble this weekend in Harrogate, Anas "Niami" Awad At wil be debuting a comic that has been around one way or another for two decades along with its denizens, called Two Black Eyes, with this iteration being titled Two Black Eyes: Teethed Part One. and will be found at Comixology Hall, table number 55A.

A brief synopsis from Anas "Niami" Awad runs as follows: 'When a strange object lands at The Sheriff's doorstep, he has no choice but to investigate it…literally.' The comic is essentially a surreal mini escapade into another realm, with this being the first of three comics in the series that will complement a main narrative, which is to follow.

The comic is lead by a cast of misfits, the protagonist of which is The Sheriff, a well-intended 20-something magnet for all things bizarre. He's backed up by his imaginary friend, Manny, a grouchy self-indulgent teddy bear (who I am assured existed prior to Ted), a trans-dimensional ex-con The Goat and Tinkerbell, The Sheriff's mischievous and dry-witted only childhood friend.

Awad will be selling the comic, a print and stickers and pins from the comic too. And after the show can be found here.

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!