Two Riders Better Than One in Spirits of Vengeance Spirit Rider #1

If at first you don't succeed, try try again. That's Marvel's motto — well, after "publish as many super-mega-crossover events as possible, consequences be damned" — and they're sticking to it, once again trying to get Ghost Rider to catch on with Spirits of Vengeance Spirit Rider #1. But this one stars not one but two Ghost Riders, plus it's written by the dude from the Black Eyed Peas, so it's sure to work this time! Check out the preview for this one-shot below.

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE SPIRIT RIDER #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210610

JUN210612 – SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE SPIRIT RIDER #1 RODRIGUEZ VAR – $4.99

(W) B. Earl (A) Paul Davidson, Jeffrey Veregge (CA) Takashi Okazaki

SHE'S LIKE NO GHOST RIDER YOU'VE EVER SEEN!

SHE IS KUSHALA – A SORCERER SUPREME, A SPIRIT OF VENGEANCE…AND THE SAVIOR OF JOHNNY BLAZE'S SOUL!

Blaze has been through a lot lately, from ascending the throne of Hell to nearly murdering his former allies on the Avengers. But his nightmare is far from over. Something – or someone – is haunting him, and only a Ghost Rider with the powers of a Sorcerer Supreme can find out why. The dynamic writing duo of Taboo (of the Black Eyed Peas) and B. Earl expand the Rider mythos with an action-packed special that will kick off a brand-new era of vengeance! Kushala's about to be the hottest thing in hell.

Rated T+

In Shops: 8/4/2021

SRP: $4.99