Tyler Crook Brings The Lonesome Hunters to Dark Horse in June

Tyler Crook will write and draw The Lonesome Hunters, a new four-issue mini-series to be published in June by Dark Horse Comics. Described as "Lone Wolf and Cub meets Preacher," the series will bridge the generation gap as an old monster hunter meets a young girl and they fight monsters together in their apartment building while dealing with "generational trauma."

Below, check out the cover to The Lonesome Hunters #1 and the press release from Dark Horse for more info:

A NEW COMING OF AGE FANTASY ADVENTURE WRITTEN AND ILLUSTRATED BY TYLER CROOK Lone Wolf and Cub Meets Preacher in 'The Lonesome Hunters' MILWAUKIE, Ore., (March 15, 2022)—From Russ Manning award-winning and twice Eisner-nominated Harrow County co-creator Tyler Crook, and Dark Horse Comics, comes The Lonesome Hunters—a supernatural fantasy about loss, power, and destiny. An old and out-of-practice monster hunter in hiding crosses paths with a young girl that forces him to confront these chaotic creatures. As the beasts invade their tenement, they set off on a supernatural road trip to stop these ancient evils in a story that explores the ways that youth informs adulthood and how early traumas can haunt us in old age. "I started thinking about The Lonesome Hunters almost 10 years ago," said creator Tyler Crook. "It's the sort of idea that I just kept coming back to, again and again. Because it's the kind of story I want to read. One that deals with generational trauma and the various ways people cope with the pain and confusion of being human—but ya' know, with a cool magical sword and weird monsters and stuff." The Lonesome Hunters #1 (of four) will be in comic shops June 22, 2022. It is available for pre-order at your local comic shop.