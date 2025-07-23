Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Final Boss, tyler kirkham

Tyler Kirkham's Final Boss Comes To Image Comics In November

Tyler Kirkham's Final Boss Comes To Image Comics In November 2025

Article Summary Tyler Kirkham's creator-owned comic Final Boss launches at Image Comics in November 2025

Final Boss blends '80s and '90s action nostalgia, beat 'em up games, and strong comic influences

First issue features variant covers by V. Ken Marion, Ryan Ottley, Jae Lee, and Kirkham himself

Follow Tommy Brazen's high-octane origin as he discovers hidden powers and secrets from his past

Final Boss is a comic book that Tyler Kirkham has been working on for years, whether on Kickstarter or through Artist's Elite Comics. The superhero comic book creator-owned publisher who only distributed through Lunar Comics, when that was considered a mad idea. Well, Artist's Elite Comics may no longer exist (the domain name is up for sale, I see), but Final Boss does, and is now going to come out through Image Comics in November, distributed through Lunar, of course. They state that this is Tyler Kirkham's debut at Image Comics, but that's not right. As well as long runs at Marvel and DC, he also worked for Top Cow Studios which publishes through Image on titles such as Witchblade, Mysterious Ways, Stryke Force, Tomb Raider, VICE, Fusion, as well as Transformers, Destro, GI Joe, Battle Beast from Skybound, and covers for the series Descendant. So he's not exactly a stranger. But this is his own title, though the Image Comics premiere issue will also include variant covers by V. Ken Marion, Ryan Ottley, Jae Lee, and Kirkham himself. Tyler Kirkham can be found at Artist Alley booth 5012 at San Diego Comic-Con this week.

"Prepare for an over-the-top adventure that's a high-octane nod to classic action stories. Trying to forge a new path, Tommy Brazen uses his newfound powers for various paid enforcer gigs and street fights, only to uncover a past far more complex than he ever imagined.

"Final Boss is a culmination of everything I loved growing up as an '80s and '90s kid," said Kirkham. "From the fan-favorite action heroes and beat 'em up arcade games to the groundbreaking energy of early Image comics. It's a no-holds-barred nostalgic action adventure!" Final Boss #1 will be available at comic book shops in November 2025.

Cover A by Kirkham

Cover B by V. Ken Marion

Cover C by Ryan Ottley

Cover D 1:25 copy incentive by Kirkham

Cover E 1:50 copy incentive by Kirkham

Cover F 1:100 copy incentive by Jae Lee

Cover G 1:250 copy incentive by Lee (gold foil treatment)

Cover H 1:500 copy incentive Blank Sketch feat. unique remarque sketch by Kirkham

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!