UCS Comic Distributors Waive Credit Card, Reorder Fees For 2 Months.

Earlier today, Bleeding Cool reported that UCS Comic Distributors was taking its first FOC orders today. The new distributor was set up by Midtown Comics in New York to distribute DC Comics titles to comic stores from the end of this month. It is to take the place of Diamond Comic Distributors, DC's exclusive comic store distributor for the last couple of decades.

I understand that for many comic stores with UCS's geographical area, there are still many questions regarding contracts, terms, deals, and general operations. Tonight, UCS announced to registered retailers as the first Final Order Cut-Off deadline loomed that "during these trying times, UCS Comic Distributors will try to help ease the financial burden felt by retailers by foregoing additional fees associated with purchasing at the wholesale level. Fees such as credit card fees and reorder fees will be eliminated for the first two months of orders."

Two things to note there. The reduced fees will no doubt be welcome, given the circumstances som stores find themselves in – those able to open that is. But secondly, two months of orders indicate that this not a stopgap for DC Comics while Diamond gets its act together. This appears to be far more of an ongoing concern.

Whether Luna Distributors will match this offer, I don't know. Anyone who does, feel free to get in touch. UCS signs off saying, "Thanks again for joining us. Your friends at UCS Comic Distributors." Well, it's always good to keep your friends close. You can look at the UCS FOC list right here.

Bleeding Cool is continuing to report on the changing comic book industry in the light of the current global situation, and you can bookmark this link to follow relevant articles. And this is the Supergirl imagery UCS used to make the announcement.