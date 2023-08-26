Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Jeffrey Chamba Cruz, november 2023, street fighter, Street Fighter 6, udon

Udon Debut New Street Fighter 6 Character In November 2023 Solicits

Udon Entertainment is to debut a new Street Fighter 6 character A.K.I. in their Street Fighter 6 comic, Evolution Special. by Matt Moylan, Hanzo Steinbach, Tovio Rogers and Jeffrey Chamba Cruz. They are also publishing an original series by Jeffrey Chamba Cruz, Randomveus: One Dimensional Couriers, in Udon's November 2023 solicits and solicitations.

STREET FIGHTER 6 EVOLUTION SPECIAL #1 CVR A GENZOMAN

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

SEP232069

SEP232070 – STREET FIGHTER 6 EVOLUTION SPECIAL #1 CVR B ROGERS – 4.99

SEP232071 – STREET FIGHTER 6 EVOLUTION SPECIAL #1 CVR C BLANK SKETCH – 5.99

SEP232072 – STREET FIGHTER 6 EVOLUTION SPECIAL #1 CVR D 5 COPY INCV – 4.99

(W) Capcom, Matt Moylan (A) Hanzo Steinbach, Tovio Rogers, Jeffrey Chamba Cruz (CA) Genzoman

The new era of fighting games continues with three short-stories starring six World Warriors! Featuring Rashid, Cammy, Dee Jay, Luke, Jamie, and the debut of an all-new Street Fighter 6 character…. the deadly A.K.I.!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 4.99

RANDOMVEUS ONE DIMENSIONAL COURIERS HC VOL 01 (OF 2)

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

MAR238135

(W) Jeffrey Chamba Cruz, Leonard Bermingham (A / CA) Jeffrey Chamba Cruz

UDON presents RANDOMVEUS: ONE-DIMENSIONAL COURIERS, an original graphic novel from the mind of Jeffrey 'Chamba' Cruz! The Veuniverse is a strange place full of daft and dangerous denizens. This place isn't always the friendliest, so it takes a particular type of brave buffoon to be a courier, especially when there are equally rash rival couriers competing for the same jobs! Join the pompadour-styled Raimundo and his witty cohorts Bloob & Melody (the One Dimensional Couriers) in a race against time to deliver what could be the biggest package of their careers– all in service of a quizzically questionable client!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 39.99

TEAM PHOENIX GN VOL 01

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

FEB239517

(W) Kenny Ruiz, Osamu Tezuka (A / CA) Kenny Ruiz

Osamu Tezuka's greatest characters unite!! The Robot Alliance dominates 90 percent of the universe, but one of the brave biologicks (organic organisms) – Sapphire, Princess Knight of Silverland – forms a band of space pirates to strike back against injustice!! Joining her in her rebellion are Leo of the planet Jungaly, and Sharaku, the Three-Eyed One. The curtain rises on a sprawling space opera starring the heroes created by Osamu Tezuka, the "god of manga"!!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13.99

ROBOTICS NOTES GN VOL 01

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

APR239300

(W) 5pb (A / CA) Keiji Asakawa

The year is 2019, Steins;Gate world line "1.048596%". On the island of Tanegashima, augmented reality has exploded in popularity and robots are becoming last year's fad. In danger of being closed, the Chuo Tanegashima High School Robotics Research Club decide on one final project… to build their own GIANT ROBOT!

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 24.99

