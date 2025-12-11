Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: ultimate, Ultimate Spider-Mn

Ultimate Spider-Man #24 Is Now Two Months Late, Until End Of February

Article Summary Ultimate Spider-Man #24's release is delayed two months, now scheduled for February 28, 2026.

The issue is the final chapter of Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto’s real-time Spider-Man saga.

Questions linger about Richard Parker’s fate as fans wait nearly until March for the conclusion.

The new release is still a month ahead of Batman #163, which was also recently delayed.

Ultimate Spider-Man #24, by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto, the final issue in the real-time story that underpins the new Ultimate Universe and runs in real time, is no longer so real. Initially solicited for Christmas Eve 2025, it was then delayed until the 28th of January, and now it has been further delayed until February 28, two and a half months from now. What will happen to Richard Parker? We'll have to wait until almost March to find out, but it will still be about a month before Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb's Batman #163, that's if those dates stay fixed, of course… Here's how all the covers are looking at least… yeah, the Christmas one is looking more and more dated, is it not? That black and white one isn't some kind of memorial, is it? Everything seems to be still to play for… In September, Bleeding Cool broke the news that the Ultimate Universe would come to an end in April 2026 with the release of Ultimate Endgame #5. Some concepts of this continuity will be featured in the 2026 Marvel Universe crossover event Armageddon, after Miles Morales' return to Earth-616 with the Origin Boxes of 6160.

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #24

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA • HEROES VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY TBA • ULTIMATE FINALE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE END OF THE LINE!

• This is it, folks – the last you'll see of Spidey and his Ultimate friends by Jonathan Hickman & Marco Checchetto!

• That's all we can tell you!

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

The shocking conclusion to H2SH Part One with Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee! Will Batman survive Hush's revenge when his only allies are his greatest enemies? Retail: $4.99 3/25/2026

