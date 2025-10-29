Absolute Batman #14 Two Weeks Late, Ultimate Spider-Man #24 By A Month

Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, late, ultimate, ultimate spider-man

Bleeding Cool previously reported that Absolute Batman was getting a little delayed, with a new on-sale date of the 19th of November, 2025, rather than the 12th of November. Well, it has now slipped another week until the 26th of November. Bleeding Cool understands that this is partially down to the creative and editorial team adding an extra five story pages to the issue in question.

I also previously mentioned that Ultimate Spider-Man #23 had been delayed from the 26th of November until the 10th of December, but that Ultimate Spider-Man #24 was still scheduled for New Year's Eve. I said that I had the feeling that this would have to be bumped into the New Year now. And so it has, by a whole month until ‎the 28th of January, 2026. Ultimate Endgame #1 will still be published on the 31st of December and Ultimate Endgame #2 on the 28th of January, alongside Ultimate Spider-Man #24.

Ultimate Spider-Man #24 by Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto

THE END OF THE LINE! This is it, folks – the last you'll see of Spidey and his Ultimate friends by Jonathan Hickman & Marco Checchetto! That's all we can tell you! ‎ January 28, 2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN AND CATWOMAN VS. BANE! Batman and Catwoman face down Bane in a final battle! But once the dust settles, what will it all mean for the future of Batman? $4.99 11/26/2025

