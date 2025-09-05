Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: blind bag, ultimate, Ultinate Spider-Man

Ultimate Universe Marvel Comics December 2025 Solicits With Blind Bags

Ultimate Universe Marvel Comics December 2025 solicits drop, for the end of Ultimate Spider-Man, and blind bags for Ultimate Endgame #1

Article Summary Marvel's Ultimate Universe December 2025 solicits feature major story finales and shocking twists.

Ultimate Endgame #1 debuts with Marvel's first-ever blind bag covers for collectors and fans.

The Maker returns for a universe-shattering confrontation, leading to World War III stakes.

Final issues and critical turning points arrive for Ultimate Spider-Man, X-Men, Black Panther, and more.

Marvel Comics' December 2025 solicits for the Ultimate Universe drop for the end of the two years and the countdown… with Ultimate Endgame #1, Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1, Ultimate Black Panther #23, Ultimates #19, Ultimate Wolverine #12, Ultimate X-Men #22 and the final issue of Ultimate Spider-Man #24. As the Maker, creator of the Ultimate Universe, finally returns and confront the heroes…

And Ultimate Endgame is the first Marvel comic book title to embrace the blind bag promotional sensation, following Skybound, IDW, DC, Keenspot, Vault and Dynamite… with the Ultimate Endgame #1 True Believer Blind Bags that will include secret covers that will remain unrevealed until a lucky fan finds them, or a retailer opens them live on WhatNot.

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by TERRY DODSON & JONAS SCHARF

ENDGAME HAS ARRIVED! The moment that has been building since the beginning of the new Ultimate Universe! Spinning out of Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri's ULTIMATES comes the culmination of ULTIMATE INVASION… Two (thousand) years have passed in the Ultimate Universe, but inside the City, the Maker has had thousands of years to prepare for his return! With the barrier around the City finally gone, heroes all across the Ultimate Universe must mobilize to defeat the Maker before it's game over. For everyone. Meanwhile, the rest of the world wages World War III… Sale 12/31

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: TWO YEARS IN #1

Written by DENIZ CAMP & ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by SUPERSTARS FROM ACROSS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE

ALL PATHS LEAD TO ENDGAME! In preparation for the Maker's return in ULTIMATE ENDGAME, the Ultimate Guardians have been traveling all across time and space, recruiting members new and old… Travel across all the corners of the Ultimate Universe! Don't miss the dawn of many new characters, including Ultimate Daredevil! On On Sale 12/3

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #23

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

ALL IS NOT WELL IN WAKANDA! Will Erik Killmonger become the new Black Panther? What do the Vodu-Khan want with Storm? What, exactly, does the prophecy about this Child of Light entail? On Sale 12/10

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #24

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by MARCO CHECCHETTO

THE END OF THE LINE! This is it, folks – the last you'll see of Spidey and his Ultimate friends by Jonathan Hickman & Marco Checchetto! That's all we can tell you! On Sale 12/24

ULTIMATES #19

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

STUNG BY THE WASP! It's the Ultimate Betrayal! Wasp has been a double agent for the Maker's Council in the name of protecting her family…but now, with the Maker emerging, her treachery must be answered for! On Sale 12/31

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #12

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

WOLVERINE'S ATTACK ON THE EURASIAN CAPITAL! After the devastation of last issue, Wolverine is out for vengeance! And he's taking on the whole of the Eurasian Republic in this big, bad and bloody climactic issue…who will be left standing? On Sale 12/10

ULTIMATE X-MEN #22

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art by PEACH MOMOKO

THE FINAL SHOWDOWN BETWEEN ARMOR AND SHADOW KING! Kageyama has proclaimed death to Hisako! But the X-Men aren't going to go down without a fight! On Sale 12/3

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!