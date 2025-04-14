Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: ultimate, wolverine

Ultimate Wolverine Reveals Jean Grey & Charles Xavier Fate (Spoilers)

Ultimate Wolverine #4 reveals the fate of Jean Grey and Charles Xavier... and it is not pretty (XSpoilers)

Article Summary Ultimate Wolverine #4 unveils grim fates for Jean Grey & Charles Xavier, changing the Marvel Ultimates landscape.

Jean Grey, known as the Phoenix specimen, is kept sedated and controlled, her powers immense yet confined.

Xavier's powerful brain, preserved after death, aids control over the Phoenix specimen in a chilling experiment.

The story blends classic Wolverine references with new twists in a universe reimagined by the ominous Maker.

This week's Ultimate Wolverine #4 by Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio takes their Winter Soldier out into the harsh snowy forests up against the local fauna…

Which may recall Wolverine's very first appearance in Incredible Hulk #180, quite some time ago…

But as well as the 616 past, Ultimate Wolverine #4 looks to it own past, revealing more of what happened in this particular universe, formed by the Maker, with power bases removed and new ones installed. And just what happened to both Charles Xavier and Jean Grey, in one of those text pages that Jonathan Hickman-showrun comic books used to be famous for.

TRANSCRIPTION OF PRIVATE DICTATION LOGS OF DR. ALONYA PROSTOVICH, DIRECTOR OF SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY FOR ARCHIVAL PURPOSES

CLASSIFIED

ENTRY X-25072

A few notes on Cerebellum, Xavier, and Phoenix (Grey).

The Charles Xavier body remained in a freezer, beneath the Kremlin, for some years after his death under the purview of Directorate X. Nobody quite knew what to do with it. I had read the files concerning the Xavier specimen and found them to be captivating. Between Erik Eisenhardt—the so-called Magneto specimen—and he, they could have controlled the world; their powers seemed to be boundless—beyond imagination. They were deemed "Omega level" mutants. None of this class currently exists, and the only known specimen who does resides in Republic control. There is, sadly, very little written about Xavier, Eisenhardt, or Omega Level mutants, but what little there is, I have used to further my studies on Homo superior and their further application for weaponization in service of the Eurasian Republic.

I received proper clearance, of course, and proceeded to remove the brain from the Xavier specimen's body. It seems that in life, Xavier's body was tragically weak while his brain was, in turn, massively powerful. If it was preserved well enough, I figured that I could use that powerful brain for Republic purposes.

We also had in our custody the Jean Grey specimen, who we have nicknamed the "Phoenix specimen" in reference to her latent abilities and possible extraterrestrial possession (I cover this extensively in the Phoenix-designated file—see also "the Poltava incident"). However, the Phoenix specimen is so supremely powerful, it is a necessity to keep her fully sedated and controlled at all times, confined to the Cerebellum. She is fed and hydrated intravenously with the minimum essentials to survive. Due to her inactivity, her muscles have atrophied to such an extent that it renders her body useless. Even if she, this all-powerful figure, did break free from the Cerebellum, how could she escape when she can, I would surely not carry her?

The Phoenix specimen necessitated a certain amount of suggestion, as must remain in a sedated state. It occurred to me that we may be able to utilize the Xavier specimen to control her further. Hosting the Xavier specimen—rather, its disembodied brain—high above the Phoenix specimen in the Cerebellum, we allowed it to soothe, direct, and amplify the Phoenix specimen's abilities through targeted electrical impulses. It is the perfect system, really. She controls her, and she, in turn, controls the designated specimens. Further amplification is provided by the spherical shell of the Cerebellum itself (see Cerebellum-designated file).

We have, thus far, utilized the Phoenix specimen to control the Ursus, Krylenko, and Petrovna specimens, to varying success. Where we have had our greatest success has been with the Winter Soldier specimen. She seems to calm him in a way the others do not experience.

I shall look further into this anomaly.

END DICTATION.

This week's Ultimate Wolverine #4 by Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio is published on Wednesday…

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #4

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250770

(W) Chris Condon (A/CA) Alessandro Cappuccio

THE WINTER SOLDIER THAWS? Wolverine's confrontation with Kitty Pryde and Gambit leaves him disoriented and violent, and he questions his Maker's Council overlords: Who is "Logan"? RATED T+In Shops: Apr 16, 2025 SRP: $4.99

