Ultimate X-Men #9 Preview: Sparky Cult Secrets Unveiled

Ultimate X-Men #9 hits stores Wednesday, featuring an electrifying showdown between Maystorm and Surge. Will this high-voltage battle reveal shocking secrets about a mysterious mutant cult?

Article Summary Ultimate X-Men #9 releases Nov 13, 2024, with an electrifying battle between Maystorm and Surge.

Maystorm investigates a murky mutant cult after Surge is left weak and powerless. Shocking secrets await!

Available at $4.99, with variants by Derrick Chew, Peach Momoko, and Rian Gonzales. Collectible!

Now, let us turn our attention to Ultimate X-Men #9, set to electrify comic book stores this Wednesday. Behold, the synopsis:

MAYSTORM VS. SURGE IN A STATIC SKIRMISH! Lightning collides as Maystorm and Surge finally confront each other! But when Surge is left weak and drained of her power, Maystorm has even more questions… And must investigate the mysterious cult Surge is part of and its relationship to the mutants of the Ultimate Universe!

Ultimate X-Men #9

by Peach Momoko, cover by Peach Momoko

MAYSTORM VS. SURGE IN A STATIC SKIRMISH! Lightning collides as Maystorm and Surge finally confront each other! But when Surge is left weak and drained of her power, Maystorm has even more questions… And must investigate the mysterious cult Surge is part of and its relationship to the mutants of the Ultimate Universe!

Marvel | Ultimate Universe

6.61"W x 10.18"H x 0.06"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Nov 13, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620798500911

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620798500916 – ULTIMATE X-MEN #9 DERRICK CHEW VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620798500921 – ULTIMATE X-MEN #9 PEACH MOMOKO DESIGN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620798500931 – ULTIMATE X-MEN #9 RIAN GONZALES VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

