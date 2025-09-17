Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Ultimates #16 Tells A New History Of The Ultimate Universe (Spoilers)

Ultimates #16 tells a new history of the Ultimate Universe, as well as a how-to-guide for modern day terrorism (Spoilers)

Article Summary Ultimates #16 rewrites the history of the Ultimate Universe with shocking political twists and new world orders.

Powerful corporations like Roxxon and Oscorp now control society, enforcing fascist order and civil functions.

Mutantism is portrayed as an act of rebellion, facing ruthless repression in a climate of fear and surveillance.

The story explores revolution and resistance, detailing how to fight back against a corrupt, oppressive regime.

The New History Of The DC Universe is a little on the late side right now. So why not have a history of the new Ultimate Universe? We have seen how The Maker took superheroes out of the equation, as well as the new power structures around the world. But we also get a little history as to how this whole state of events came to pass in today's Ultimates #16 by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri, with New York now as part of the Northern Union rather than the United States Of America.

A technocratic successor state to the United States, which was controlled by a corporation called Stane/Stark Industries, but has now been redistributed amongst the other centres of power, though now run by the likes of Roxxon and Oscorp, who have assumed control of critical civil functions such as electricity and healthcare. But maintaining the fascism.

Order maintained by silence. The Mouseman has ears, the Mouseman knows.

And mutantism is seen as much as a rebellion as any other, a genetic act of treachery against the state.

It only leads to more and more silence. For some at least. I have discovered from ober thirty years of doing this job that the more pressure placed from above, the easier it is for leaks to squeeze out the sides.

Even if sometimes the squeezed residue has to be hidden from prying eyes and ears…

Ultimates #16, and everything that came before it, is pretty much a Marvel How-To-Ferment-A-Revolution-Against-A-Fascist-State handbook. Who knows when such a thing may come in handy.

Including basic acts of terrorism and assassination. The Ultimates #16 by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri does really seem to be a comic book on the zeutgeist, does it not?

Or, it could just sleep in silence… Ultimates #16 by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri is published today by Marvel Comics.

Ultimates #16 by Deniz Camp, Juan Frigeri

FROM THE SKIES TO THE STREETS – THE NEW ULTIMATES! The Maker is only three months away and time is running out. But the Ultimates network is bigger than ever now that they're inspiring more and more people to join their cause! A can't-miss street-level adventure from the Ultimates' new recruits!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!