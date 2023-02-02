Unmasked Darth Vader Vintage Collection Figure Revealed by Hasbro Coming to fans from a Galaxy Far, Far Away, Hasbro has unveiled new Star Wars collectibles are on the way like an incredible new Vader

Hasbro's dished out one of the best Darth Vader figures last year with their Star Wars: The Vintage Collection. The figure was part of the 3.75" Obi-Wan Kenobi wave, giving collectors a new Vader from The Dark Times. However, that figure might have just been dethroned as Hasbro celebrates the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Darth Vader is back and comes to fans right from the Death Star II during his final fight with Luke Skywalker. This figure is beautifully detailed, comes with a swappable (sliced) hand, and has a fabric cape. There is one feature that truly makes this Darth Vader stand out, and that is the 3-part removable helmet. That is right, unmasked Vader has arrived in remarkable detail and is placed on a gorgeous card back. Star Wars fans will not want to miss out on this beauty, and he is set for a Summer 2023 release. Pre-orders are not live yet, but he will be priced at only $16.99, and all things Vintage Collection can be seen here.

Witness the Return of the Chosen One with Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION DARTH VADER (DEATH STAR II) (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Summer 2023) . Once a heroic Jedi Knight, Darth Vader was seduced by the Dark Side of the Force, became a Sith Lord, and led the Empire's eradication of the Jedi Order. He remained in service of Darth Sidious for decades, seeking to crush the fledgling Rebel Alliance. But there was still good in him…Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, and the 40th Anniversary of STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION DARTH VADER (DEATH STAR II) figure."

"The figure is inspired by the iconic scene in STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI when Darth Vader has his helmet removed by Luke Skywalker. The figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure, Lightsaber accessory and removable helmet to reveal his face so fans can recreate the poignant scene on the second Death Star. Available this Summer at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers."