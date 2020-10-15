Upshot AWA Studios Launches Humble Bundle to Benefit Heroes Initiative

Upshot Books, the main imprint of AWA Studios, has collaborated with Humble Bundle to offer their comics titles in digital bundles. The Humble Comics Bundle: Hot Off the Presses by Upshot/AWA Studios campaign will run from October 14th to November 4th, 2020, at 11 am PT. Purchases will support the Hero Initiative.

The Upshot books have already been making a splash in the comics market with robust, healthy sales even during Lockdown. AWA Studios have also been doing as much as possible to support comics shops and the industry with various ventures. This Humble Bundle is only the latest.

Customers can pay just $1 or more for:

Archangel 8 #1

Hotell #1

Red Border #1

The Resistance #1

The Resistance: Reborns #1

Year Zero #1

Archangel 8: Behind The Scenes

The Resistance: Reborns: Behind the scenes

Red Border: Behind the Scenes

These are the first issues of Upshot's First Phase titles. The Resistance: Reborns is a digital-only spinoff of The Resistance, previously only available to read online, albeit free. Red Border: Behind the Scenes is a supplementary digital-only extra for Red Border.

Customers who pay $8 or more will also get:

Archangel 8 #2-3

Hotell #2

Red Border #2

The Resistance #2-3

The Resistance: Reborns #2-3

Year Zero #2-3

Hotell: Behind the Scenes

The Resistance: Behind the Scenes

This tier includes the next issues of the respective comics as well as Hotell: Behind the Scenes and The Resistance: Behind the Scene's digital-only supplements that offer insights into the making of the comics.

Customers who pay $15 or more will receive all of that plus:

Archangel 8 #4-5

Hotell #3-4

Red Border #3-4

The Resistance #4-6

The Resistance: Reborns #4-5

Year Zero #4-5

ET-ER

Year Zero: Behind the Scenes

This final upper tier would complete the whole range of Upshot's first wave of titles. It also includes the first issue of ET-ER, a comedy about a secret ER at a hospital that treats aliens from outer space in a combination of ER and Men in Black. It also includes Year Zero: Behind the Scenes, the digital-only supplemental look at creating the comic series.

The Humble Comics Bundle: Hot Off the Presses by Upshot/AWA Studios is available at Humble Bundle.