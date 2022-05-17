Usagi Yojimbo #28 Preview: Enter the Cryptobronies

Usagi and Yukichi rescue an art dealer from bandits in this preview of Usagi Yojimbo #28. But can Usagi survive the inevitably crypto-evangelizing? And does this guy have one of those new Spawn NFTs for sale? Asking for a friend. Check out the preview below.

USAGI YOJIMBO #28

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR220511

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

The Long Road

Usagi and Yukichi come to the rescue of a famed art dealer and his assistant attacked by bandits on the road. Unfortunately, the dealer is killed and they take it upon themselves to deliver a precious carved jade dragon to the buyer. However, the assistant is not the trusted employee he appears to be.

In Shops: 5/18/2022

SRP: $3.99

