Awesome Usagi Yojimbo Stan Sakai Art On Auction At Heritage

Usagi Yojimbo is one of the most under-appreciated characters in all of comics. The same goes for artist Stan Sakai, who deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as Jack Kirby, John Romita, and others as one of the giants of the industry. Any chance you can get to meet the man, take it—one of the nicest in this crazy industry. Up for auction right now is an original art piece by Sakai, a reproduction of his cover to Usagi Yojimbo Summer Special #1. He recreated it line for line in the piece, taking bids at Heritage Auctions right now. This is a part of Dallas Lot #7234 and is currently sitting at $675, very affordable for something like this. There is less than a day left in the bidding. Check out the gorgeous art below.

Usagi Yojimbo Art Is Just The Best

Stan Sakai Usagi Yojimbo Summer Special #1 Cover Reproduction Original Art (2009). Sakai revisits this epic image of Usagi Yojimbo (Miyamoto Usagi), Lord Noriyuki, and Tomoe Ame facing down a horde of ninja in this anthropomorphic take on feudal Japan initially created for the cover of the 1986 Summer Special release. The artist expertly re-creates the image, almost line for line! A must-have for any fans of the rabbit ronin! Rendered in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image size of 19.75" x 15". In Excellent condition.

Don't miss your chance to add an art piece from one of the legends of comics to your collection at a great price. Again, this is part of Heritage Auctions Dallas Lot #7234. This piece is taking bids for a little under 24 hours, so go here and get a bid in. While there, check out all of the other awesome items taking bids over the next couple of days.