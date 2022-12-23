Usagi Yojimbo/Turtles Crossover in IDW Full March 2023 Solicits

Stan Sakai is creating a new Usagi Yojimbo crossover series with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Wherewhen, coming from IDW Publishing in March 2023. And it seems that it will include an Old Bunny Usagi, twenty years into his future. IDW has also managed to hang on to the Sonic The Hedgehog license for five years, which is quite something in this day and age. And as a result, is publishing a 5th anniversary special, with Ian Flynn and Tracy Yardley, reprinting that first issue with a new bonus story from the pair. Here are IDW's full March 2023 solicits and solicitations, first seen on Bleeding Cool.

TMNT USAGI YOJIMBO WHEREWHEN #1 CVR A SAKAI

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pursue the evil cyborg genius Dr. WhereWhen through a time portal…and emerge in feudal Japan! There, they encounter Usagi Yojimbo, 20 years into the samurai's future but decades after the arrival of Dr. WhereWhen… who has already carved himself a fiefdom using mechanized clockwork samurai robots… with the intention of conquering both the past and current timelines!

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BREATH OF SHADOWS #3 CVR A CORMACK (MR)

(W) Rich Douek (A / CA) Alex Cormack

With Jimmy quickly burning through everything in the group's medical supplies that will give him a buzz and the way forward lost in the thick jungle overgrowth, the situation is becoming desperate… and our intrepid explorers don't even know about the natives who have been tracking them! And just where are all these centipedes coming from? Prepare for another psychedelic smear of body horror from Rich Douek and Alex Cormack, the team behind Road of Bones and Sea of Sorrows!

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DEAD SEAS #4 CVR A BROKENSHIRE (MR)

(W) Cavan Scott (A / CA) Nick Brokenshire

Ghosts of the past return to haunt the crew of the Perdition as the stricken revenant containment vessel sinks beneath the waves. Supernatural chills from Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic, Titans United) and Nick Brokenshire (Star Wars Adventures, Cold Iron).

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

EARTHDIVERS #6 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE (MR)

(W) Stephen Jones (A) Davide Gianfelice (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

When Indigenous survivors Tad, Sosh, Emily, and Yellow Kid plotted to reverse the apocalypse by stopping the creation of America, their wildest dreams couldn't have prepared them for the consequences of interfering with history. Now the mission to kill Christopher Columbus comes to a close, but whose blood will spill when the Santa Maria finally hits shore? And where-when-will the desperate time travelers go when their efforts in 1492 backfire?

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GODZILLA BEST OF KING GHIDORAH

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) James Biggie

The monster from outer space, King Ghidorah, lands in this special one-shot reprint showcasing some of the greatest King Ghidorah stories that have ever smashed through our comics. These one hundred beautiful pages were written and rendered by a variety of superstar scribes and artists, including James Stokoe, Eric Powell, Ibrahim Moustafa, Joshua Hale Fialkov, and many more. This special collection is sure to show kaiju fans everywhere why King Ghidorah is one of Godzilla's greatest foes!

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 6.99

MY LITTLE PONY #11 CVR A BULMER

(W) Casey Gilly (A / CA) Abby Bulmer

Spooky! Scary! Ahh!!! are all words that can be used to describe the latest video game going viral. Pipp, never one to shy away from a trend, persuades her friends to play with her. But as the game gets creepier, it starts to come to life! Can the Mane Five survive the fright of their lives?

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #59 CVR A ROTHLISBERGER

(W) Evan Stanley (A) Adam Bryce Thomas (CA) Thomas Rothlisberger

Androids everywhere! Three teams are trapped in Eggperial City, fighting wave after wave of androids. Sonic is speeding, Amy is smashing, Tails is flying. Shadow is punching, Omega is ripping, Rouge is… looting. But will it be enough? And has anyone seen Tangle?!

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #1 5TH ANNV ED CVR A HESSE

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Tracy Yardley (CA) Tyson Hesse

It has been five years since Sonic the Hedgehog #1, can you believe it?! Five years of friendship, speediness, and chili dogs! To celebrate, we're getting the team back together! Join Ian Flynn and Tracy Yardley for a reprint of #1, plus an all-new bonus short story, a look at how the comics get made, and more!

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 7.99

STAR TREK #6 CVR A ROSANAS

(W) Collin Kelly (A / CA) Ramon Rosanas

Chaos ensues as the God City sets out on a collision course for Earth! Inside the living city, Captain Sisko and Dr. Crusher face off against the cosmic being wearing the ancient city as armor. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Commander Data pushes the Theseus and its crew to their limits in trying to keep up with the being zooming across the quadrant. But where do ants stand among giants?

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR TREK DS9 DOG OF WAR #1 CVR A HERNANDEZ

(W) Mike Chen (A / CA) Angel Hernandez

BORK! An extremely rare purebred corgi from Earth makes its way aboard Deep Space 9 when Quark cuts a deal to procure it for a high buyer. After all, a Ferengi without profit is no Ferengi at all! But Latinum the corgi comes with unexpected cargo that shakes Captain Benjamin Sisko to the core: a Borg component discovered by a crew sent to uncover Cardassian technology after the station's reoccupation. Don't miss out on this exclusive "lost episode" celebrating the 30th anniversary of the fan-favorite show Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and debut comic series by acclaimed author Mike Chen (Star Wars: Brotherhood) and Star Trek comics artist extraordinaire Angel Hernandez!

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR TREK RESURGENCE #5 CVR A HOOD (MR)

(W) Andrew Grant (A / CA) Josh Hood

The prequel series to the Star Trek: Resurgence game comes to its explosive conclusion! After evading the Talarians in the nick of time, the Resolute crew is faced with the ultimate challenge: their new dilithium matrix begins to destabilize and the Resolute is dropped from warp. Who will survive?

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK SNW ILLYRIAN ENIGMA #4 CVR A LEVENS (MR)

(W) Kirsten Beyer (A / CA) Megan Levens

The crew of the Enterprise sets course for Vulcan to procure evidence that will exonerate their commander of Starfleet's charges. But what they learn about Number One's species, the Illyrians, calls everything into question. Don't miss the exhilarating finale of the tie-in to the hit Paramount+ series Strange New Worlds!

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME #7 CVR A ARTIST TBD

(W) Tom Waltz (A / CA) TBD

Chaos Reigns! Despite the best efforts of Oroku Saki and the tenacious Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, New York City teeters on the edge of anarchy. The Rat King and his trio of terror have outmaneuvered the heroes at every stage, and now his vision of a world in ruin is well within reach! Soon, his siblings, the Pantheon, will have no choice but to play his game! Can the TMNT find a way to stop the apocalypse, or will disorder rule the day? It all comes to a head in the penultimate issue of The Armageddon Game!

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 4.99

TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME ALLIANCE #6 CVR A ARTIST TBD

(W) Paul Allor (A) Pablo Verdugo (CA) TBD

Spurred by the looming threat of the Rat King's Armageddon Game, Oroku Karai set out to fortify the Foot Clan by building an alliance she could trust. But now, as the chaos god and his trio of terror tighten their grasp on New York City, Karai must choose: align with an old enemy or watch the world fall to the ultimate evil. Battle lines are drawn here in the epic final issue of The Alliance as The Armageddon Game nears its end!

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 3.99