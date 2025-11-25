Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: ducktales, Supernatural, thundercats

Valentine's Day Specials For Supernatural, ThunderCats and DuckTales

Valentine's Day Specials for Sam and Dean Winchester in Supernatural, Panthro in ThunderCats and Scrooge and Magica De Spell in DuckTales

Dynamite Entertainment knows that nothing says true love for Sam and Dean Winchester more than a Supernatural Valentine's Special with a mystery blind bag with three mystery variant covers of the same comic for $19.99. But Dynamite also has Valentine's Day specials for ThunderCats and DuckTales too… and the ThunderCats blind bag version costs a hilariously discounted $19.84 as well… all part of Dynamite's February 2026 solicits and solicitations.

SUPERNATURAL VALENTINE'S DAY SPECIAL 2026 #1

LOVE IS STRONGER THAN DEATH — AND JUST AS TERRIFYING!

Sam and Dean Winchester know a thing or two about love and loss. But just because something is understandable doesn't make it advisable — and it certainly doesn't make it safe! Trying to command a minor minion of the underworld has resulted in the summoning of an ancient and uncontrollable goddess of desire. The rampage that ensues embodies the true power of love — and only Sam and Dean can stop it!

Written by PREETI CHHIBBER • Art by PASQUALE QUALANO

40pgs, Teen, $5.99

Covers: Cat Staggs • Reese Hannigan • Meghan Hetrick • Pasquale Qualano

Incentive: 10-copy Reese Hannigan Line Art • 15-copy Reese Hannigan Line Art Virgin • 20-copy Cat Staggs Virgin

Premium: Deluxe Mystery Blind Bag ($19.99)

THUNDERCATS VALENTINE'S DAY SPECIAL 2026 #1

LOVE — AND THUNDER — ARE IN THE AIR!

After setting out on a solo mission to explore the wilds of Third Earth, Panthro finds himself caught in the middle of an ancient battle between two rival warlords. Their enmity has been made all the more bitter because of what they used to mean to each other. Panthro must unravel a tangled web of old wounds and raw emotions and ignite a spark of reconciliation between the star-crossed commanders — before the bloodshed expands to cover all of Third Earth!

Written by ED BRISSON • Art by ELTON THOMASI

40pgs, Teen, $5.99

Covers: Nicoletta Baldari • Sebastian Piriz • Zulema Scotto Lavina • Animation Art

Incentive: 10-copy Animation Art Virgin • 15-copy Sebastian Piriz Line Art Virgin • 15-copy Zulema Scotto Lavina Virgin • 20-copy Sebastian Piriz Virgin

Premium: Premium Mystery Blind Bag ($19.84) • Nicoletta Baldari Ltd Virgin ($50)

DUCKTALES VALENTINE'S DAY SPECIAL 2026 #1

ALL'S FAIR IN LOVE — AND SORCERY!

The World's Richest Duck didn't accumulate his uncountable kajillions by being anyone's fool — and no one is more foolish than a fool in love! So when February 14th rolls around and the unsolicited cards and presents from charlatans and two-timers start piling up on his desk, Scrooge McDuck has multiple levels of precautions in place to neutralize all of their nefarious schemes.

One age-old adversary, however, has forged a plan to bypass all of the McDuck Money Bin's famed defenses and secure the ultimate prize: Uncle Scrooge's precious Number One Dime! The indefatigable Magica De Spell just needs to get close enough to Scrooge to cloud his mind with the rare Forget-Me-Do flower. But when the single-minded sorceress is caught in the same memory-fogging spell as her quarry, all bets are off — and romance is suddenly in the air!

Written by CONNOR RATLIFF and JAMES III • Art by LIBERO ERMETTI

40pgs, All Ages, $5.99

Covers: Nicoletta Baldari • Ciro Cangialosi • Stefano Porcu • Libero Ermetti

Incentive: 10-copy Libero Ermetti Virgin • 15-copy Stefano Porcu Virgin • 20-copy Ciro Cangialosi Virgin • 25-copy Nicoletta Baldari Virgin

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!