Valiant May 2024 Full Solicits With New X-O, Faith, Rai & Valiants

Valiant has a bunch of launches for May 2024 for The Valiants, Faith Returns, Rai: The Book Of The Darque and a new X-O Manowar: Invictus.

Valiant has a bunch of launches for May 2024, courtesy of Alien Books, and many of those in floppies, part of a much bigger story that they are building. So that's a launch for The Valiants, Faith Returns, Rai: The Book Of The Darque and a new X-O Manowar: Invictus, all in the Valiant/Alien May 2024 solicits and solicitations.

THE VALIANTS #1 (of 4)

BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED: RELOADED #3 (of 4)

FAITH RETURNS #1 (of 2)

RAI: THE BOOK OF THE DARQUE #1 (of 2)

X-O MANOWAR: INVICTUS #1 (of 4)

BLOODSHOT: BLOOD OF HEROES (Valiant Classics)

FAKE REBELLION vol. 2 (of 2)

ENDROLL BACK vol. 2 (of 3)

THE VALIANTS #1 (of 4)

Written by Ryan Cady. Art by Al Barrionuevo. Cover by Agustin Alessio. Variant cover by Nico Di Mattia.

SADDLE STITCH (STAPLED) 32 pages plus cover. In Shops: May 8, 2024 SRP: $4.99

A mysterious sinkhole emerges in the heart of DC, devouring the newly erected X-O Memorial statue in its depths. But this is no ordinary sinkhole; it's a gateway to The Faraway, a realm beyond imagination, teeming with peril and unknown wonders. Prepare for an epic adventure as Jamie Capshaw, the mastermind behind Valiant's new team, brings together an ensemble of extraordinary characters, including the iconic Eternal Warrior, Ninjak, Bloodshot, and other guest stars!

BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED: RELOADED #3 (of 4)

Written by Mauro Mantella. Art by Rodrigo Rocha. Cover by Al Barrionuevo.

SADDLE STITCH (STAPLED) 32 pages plus cover. In Shops: May 22, 2024 SRP: $4.99

The epic arc of the fugitive psiots from The Dump continues! And in this issue, Bloodshot will have to face the latest and most dangerous of them: New Blood! An unstoppable and messianic An unstoppable messianic being who seems to want to put an end to Bloodshot, and every living being on the planet.

BLOODSHOT: BLOOD OF HEROES (Valiant Classics)

Written by Bob Layton, Kevin VanHook, David Michelinie. Art by David Lapham, AR Phoenix, Don Perlin.

SOFTCOVER. 280 pages. In Shops: May 29, 2024 SRP: $29.99

YOU DON'T NEED A PAST TO HAVE A FUTURE…

Rediscover the series that defined a generation of comic book fans in this first volume of the smash-hit series behind the blockbuster BLOODSHOT movie! From his very first appearance, Bloodshot comes armed to the teeth with bullets, nanites – and questions. Featuring appearances by Ninjak, the Eternal Warrior, Rai, the H.A.R.D. Corps, and more, this collected edition presents the classic adventures of Valiant's nanite enhanced commando from the very beginning! Join Valiant icons Kevin VanHook and Don Perlin – along with an all-star cast of comics creators including Bob Layton, David Lapham, David Michelinie, and more – as they dive headlong into the very first adventures of the original man from Rising Spirit! Collecting BLOODSHOT (1993) #0–7, ETERNAL WARRIOR #5, H.A.R.D. CORPS #5, and RAI (1992) #0.

FAITH RETURNS #1 (of 2)

Written by Jody Houser. Art by Aleta Vidal. Cover by Luca Erbetta. Variant cover by Aleta Vidal.

SADDLE STITCH (STAPLED) 32 pages plus cover. In Shops: May 1, 2024 SRP: $4.99

When Faith's world crumbles under the weight of a wrongful accusation, she turns to the enigmatic Capshaw for aid. But every favor has its price, and now Faith finds herself in debt, not only to Capshaw but also to G.A.T.E. Can she navigate the dangerous web of alliances to emerge victorious?

RAI: THE BOOK OF THE DARQUE #1 (of 2)

Written by Dan Abnett. Art by Emilio Utrera. Cover by Toby Willsmer. Variant cover by Diego Giribaldi.

SADDLE STITCH (STAPLED) 32 pages plus cover. In Shops: May 29, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Hold onto your seats as Rai and Raijin face off against their ultimate nemesis—the sinister Darque! Brace yourselves as the storytelling maestro, Dan Abnett (Nova, the Guardians of the Galaxy), returns triumphantly to conclude his epic run on Rai in this miniseries.

X-O MANOWAR: INVICTUS #1 (of 4)

Written by Becky Cloonan & Michael W. Conrad. Art by Fernando Heinz Furukawa. Cover by German Peralta. Variant cover by Toby Willsmer.

SADDLE STITCH (STAPLED) 32 pages plus cover. In Shops: May 15, 2024 SRP: $4.99

X-O MANOWAR returns in the thrilling odyssey of "X-O MANOWAR: INVICTUS" by Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad, joined by Fernando Heinz Furukawa.

X-O MANOWAR's unyielding quest for justice drives him to the heart of Nova Romanus to rescue the enigmatic Soothsayer, unveiling an odyssey that tests power, loyalty, and the essence of heroism. Amidst the chaos, Shanhara, the sentient armor, falls silent, shrouding the bond between warrior and armor in mystery. As X-O MANOWAR battles on multiple fronts, the arrival of the cosmic wanderer Ivar adds a layer of complexity to the intricate tapestry of fate.

FAKE REBELLION vol. 2 (of 2)

Written by Yuchang Sasaki. Art and cover by Yuchang Sasaki.

SOFTCOVER DUST JACKET COVER 194 pages – BIMONTHLY. In Shops: May 8, 2024 SRP: $12.99

The princess of the ancient Einheit Empire, Hanamiya Kikuhoin, unleashed the rebellion against the Machine Empire that stripped humanity of its freedom and dignity!

After splendidly infiltrating the maximum security prison "Horizon", will they be able to summon the former head of the cavalry, Gilbert, considered the strongest man of humanity, for the revolution?

The card that turned the game upside down, the "Deadly Genesis Impulse", shall take back a future marked by eternal love!

ENDROLL BACK vol. 2 (of 3)

Written by Kantetsu

Art and cover by Haruna Nakazato

SOFTCOVER DUST JACKET COVER 194 pages – BIMONTHLY. In Shops: May 22, 2024 SRP: $12.99

In his search for answers behind Yuuka's suicide, Asaharu embarks on a race against time to discover the author of a mysterious email addressed to the school's students.

In the midst of this frantic search, a photograph of a brutal assault suffered by Yuuka comes into the hands of the students. Surprisingly, the perpetrator seems to be Itsuki Tojima.

Could this sinister incident be the cause of Yuuka's suicide? Get ready to dive into the second volume of this intrigue charged with clashing egos, where each character hides their darkest secrets!

