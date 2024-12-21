Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Valiant | Tagged: bloodshot, Valiant Beyond

Valiant Gets a Reboot in Valiant & Alien Books' March 2025 Solicits

Valiant Comics gets a reboot with Valiant Beyond, starting with Bloodshot and Shadowman in Valiant and Alien Books' March 2025 solicits

Article Summary Valiant Comics is rebooting with Valiant Beyond in March 2025 with Bloodshot and Shadowman series.

Bloodshot #1 features a high-stakes battle in Japan against a deadly new drug menace.

Shadowman #1 unveils a thrilling voodoo detective story set in New Orleans.

X-O Manowar #1 (1992) is reprinted, celebrating the classic Valiant era.

Valiant Comics gets a reboot with Valiant Beyond, starting with Bloodshot and Shadowman in Valiant and Alien Books' March 2025 solicits and solicitations.

VALIANT BEYOND BLOODSHOT #1 CVR A MIGLIARI (MR)

VALIANT

JAN251295

JAN251296 – VALIANT BEYOND BLOODSHOT #1 CVR B GREGO WRAP (MR)

JAN251297 – VALIANT BEYOND BLOODSHOT #1 CVR C CALERO CONNECTING (MR)

JAN251298 – VALIANT BEYOND BLOODSHOT #1 CVR D FURUKAWA DESIGN (MR)

JAN251299 – VALIANT BEYOND BLOODSHOT #1 CVR E MIGLIARI VIRGIN (MR)

JAN251300 – VALIANT BEYOND BLOODSHOT #1 CVR F GREGO WRAP VIRGIN (MR)

JAN251301 – VALIANT BEYOND BLOODSHOT #1 CVR G CALERO CONNECTING VIRGIN (

(W) Mauro Mantella (A) Fernando Heinz Furukawa (CA) Rodolfo Migliari

A NEW ERA OF SUPERHERO STORYTELLING BEGINS HERE!

Designed as the ULTIMATE jumping-on point, the Valiant Beyond line of comics are ABSOLUTE must-reads that will ENERGIZE your love for superheroes!

A powerful new drug is unleashed on Japan and has set the underworld ablaze! There's only one force strong enough to stop the B-S… and he's not looking for an invitation to start kicking butt!

It's Bloodshot like you've never seen him before in this all-new cutting-edge series from writer Mauro Mantella (BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED: RELOADED) and artist Fernando Heinz Furukawa (X-O MANOWAR: INVICTUS)!

Get ready to sink your teeth into 28 pages of action and chaos in this special introductory-priced issue!

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

VALIANT BEYOND TALES SHADOWMAN #1 CVR A CONNELLY

VALIANT

JAN251302

JAN251303 – VALIANT BEYOND TALES SHADOWMAN #1 CVR B RACHLIN WRAP

JAN251304 – VALIANT BEYOND TALE SHADOWMAN #1 CVR C CALERO CONNECTING

JAN251305 – VALIANT BEYOND TALE SHADOWMAN #1 CVR D PONCE DESIGN

JAN251306 – VALIANT BEYOND TALE SHADOWMAN #1 CVR E CONNELLY VIRGIN

JAN251307 – VALIANT BEYOND TALE SHADOWMAN #1 CVR F RACHLIN VIRGIN

JAN251308 – VALIANT BEYOND TALE SHADOWMAN #1 CVR G CALERO CONNECTING VIR

(W) AJ Ampadu (A) Sergio Monjes (CA) Damian Connelly

THE NEW ERA OF VALIANT COMICS CONTINUES!

Designed as the ULTIMATE jumping-on point, the Valiant Beyond line of comics are ABSOLUTE must-reads that will ENERGIZE your love for superheroes!

The city of New Orleans is home to a rich history of music, art, and culture that has achieved unparalleled progress and success. It's the magic capital of the world and home to a hard-nosed detective trained in the ways of Voodoo who has dedicated her life to keeping New Orleans safe! When an ultra-dangerous monster invades her jurisdiction and threatens the peace they've fought so hard to protect, she must disobey her orders and summon the mysterious being known as "Shadowman" in order to save the city she loves!

Discover the secrets of the Shadowman in this all-new 28 page story from the fan-favorite team of AJ Ampadu and artist Sergio Monjes (SHADOWMAN: SOUL EATERS) at a special introductory price!

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

X-O MANOWAR #1 (1992) FACSIMILE ED

VALIANT

JAN251310

(CA) Bob Layton

THE 90's ARE BACK, BABY!

The debut issue of 1992's X-O MANOWAR by comic book legends Jim Shooter, Steve Englehart and Barry Windsor-Smith is reprinted in full in this special facsimile edition from the Valiant age of comics!

Aboard a Spider Alien starship, Aric, a Visigoth prisoner, steals the Manowar Class X-O armor and returns to Earth. Upon his arrival home, Aric is shocked to find that 1600 years have passed! Forced to cope in an age not his own, Aric and his new friend Ken Clarkson try to figure out his place in the world. But just because Aric escaped from his shackles doesn't mean that he's free as the aliens have targeted him and look to reclaim the armor! In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

KINRYO ROCK GN VOL 00 (OF 4) MOONAGE DAYDREAM (RES) (MR)

ALIEN BOOKS

JAN251312

(W) Bingo Morihashi (A / CA) Manabu Akishige

Blood, sex, and Rock & Roll! In this world, vampires live among humans, but coexistence is difficult. The moment they don't follow the rules, special agents are prepared to take them down, some with the strength of the law and others with the power of rock! The prequel volume (Vol. 0: Moonage Daydream) sets the stage with three short stories about the main characters that will collide in the main series (Vols. 1-3: Code: Amrita)!

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!